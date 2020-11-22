AJA Releases 12G-AM 12G-SDI Audio Embedder/Disembedder

The What: AJA Video Systems has launched 12G-AM, a new 12G-SDI eight-channel AES audio embedder/disembedder converter. Now shipping, 12G-AM is available in a range of model variations, including optional LC Fiber and ST Fiber versions for transmitting and receiving 12G-SDI signals over long distances (up to 10km) via a single optical cable.

The What Else: 12G-AM is an eight-channel AES audio embedder/disembedder with support for 12G-SDI BNC input and output up to 4K/UltraHD. Audio embed/disembed functions are simultaneously active, and eight-channel balanced XLR input and output is provided via the supplied breakout cable.

12G-AM is also available in five 12G-SDI Fiber model variations, including 12G-SDI Fiber transmitter, receiver and transceiver models, and ST Fiber transmitters and receivers.

Additionally, a new AJA Mini-Config v2.26.0 free software update adds support for 12G-AM and all Fiber models, enabling simple control and configuration via USB. All Mini-Converters ship with a universal power supply and are backed by AJA’s 5-year warranty and support.

The Bottom Line: 12G-AM and all Fiber models are now available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network, with U.S. MSRP ranging from $995 to $1,395. AJA Mini-Config v2.26.0 software is available now as a free download from AJA’s website.