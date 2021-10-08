Absen at InfoComm 2021: Next-Gen Products in Spotlight

Absen has issued the following statement regarding its plans for participating in InfoComm 2021:

The circumstances of the last 18 months have changed our industry in ways that are not yet fully realized. As a manufacturer of LED displays, we found our products being specified in new ways. Gone are the days of the market primarily thinking of dvLED as a large format display in lobbies, House of worship and performance spaces.

Those applications certainly remain a core component of our portfolio offering. The Commercial display products like the Acclaim Plus, HC Series, and rental and staging products like the PL Pro and VN Series products will all be highlighted in the Absen booth at Infocomm 2021.

As designers began to incorporate more and more UCC platforms for virtual collaboration, LED became a central component to the functionality of some of these spaces. Larger screens were specified in smaller spaces to allow for virtual interaction to feel more natural. All in One solutions have become an easy way for designers to specify, standardize, deploy and maintain displays for their clients.

At this year's show, Absen will show the latest generation of our all-in-one solution for the commercial and conference room solutions. The AbseniCon 3.0, features integrated audio, switching, scaling, control, BYOD and enterprise connectivity.

New generation technologies have also been accelerated during this time. Our second generation fine 0.9mm pixel pitch Chip on Board (COB) display will be highlighted in Booth 1008.

In addition to the new product in our booth we will be featuring new applications for dvLED. Our MR Series Floor platform display will be combined with our PL Series rental and staging product to create a virtual studio application.

It has been exciting to see the acceptance of dvLED as a mainstream display technology. We look forward to what we get to share about the other new products in development that are just around the corner.

[ Absen Acclaim A2725 Plus Video Wall Review ]