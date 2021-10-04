Absen Acclaim A2725 Plus Video Wall Review

Absen’s Acclaim Plus Series LED video wall is, in my opinion, the next evolution of LED technology, with higher resolution and contrast than a typical LED panel. Having personally installed and calibrated several video walls over the past several years, I can say that the Absen panels bring a level of simplicity to the usually complex process.

I was given Acclaim A2725 Plus LED video wall panels for testing and review by Absen. Upon opening the box and inspecting the A2725, I was initially struck by how lightweight the back panel is. The lightweight design (about 13.25 pounds) makes it easy to handle and maneuver for setup.

The panels may be mounted on a wall via Absen’s EasyMount Kit, hung, or installed on a third-party floor-stacking rig. The EasyMount Kit’s locking system is intuitive and simple, allowing a single person to quickly set up and connect the panels.

[ The Integration Guide to Video Walls ]

The Acclaim Plus Series can be installed and maintained without rear access. Once the EasyMount Kit is installed on the wall, remove the modules from the frame, mount the panels to the kit, align the panels, and then put the modules back on. When connecting a module to the frame, SlideTrack functionality allows the module to ease into place and snap to connect.

Jeremy Caldera installed an Absen Acclaim Plus video wall for a client last year. (Image credit: Jeremy Caldera)

Once the back panels were locked together, it was interesting to see how the system is built to allow access to serviceable parts from the front. The power supplies and memory hub (calibration memory is stored here) along with other components could easily be serviced if needed in the future.

The horizontal and vertical panel locking system made for a smooth transition between multiple panels, which anyone who has installed this technology knows is vital for a smooth, flat, and seamless finished look.

[ The Need for Adaptability Drives LED Video Wall Installs ]

Another great feature is the smaller depth compared to other panels from other manufacturers, allowing ADA compliance when this series is installed on a wall. When wall-mounted with the EasyMount Kit, the depth of the assembly is less than 9 cm.

Models in the Acclaim Plus Series have a standard size and 16:9 aspect ratio. Pictured is a diagram of pixel to pixel 4K and HD resolutions. (Image credit: Absen)

Because LED panels are bezel-less and modular, LED video walls can be configured in a variety of shapes and sizes. The panels themselves are native 16:9, making expandability in standard formats easy, yet still leaving the ability for designers to be creative.

Each main backing features a magnetic lock for the smaller LED panels to easily position themselves, creating a seamless look. A simple vacuum tool removes them for service, allowing for access to the back plane.

The wall itself is driven by the Novastar processor, which all integrators and commissioners know and love (to a point). The software may be less than intuitive, but once you understand it and configure the panels, simply said, it just works. Reliability is crucial, and I will take the more complex interface over a less reliable product and fancy setup software any day. Connectivity between the processor and panels is also very easy, utilizing category type cable.

[ The Growing Accessibility of Large-Scale Video Walls ]

Once you’ve calibrated the video wall, the image quality is fantastic. The large color gamut (110% NTSC), adjustable brightness, high refresh rate (1920–3840 Hz) and high contrast ratio (4,000:1) all make for stunning, crystal-clear video and images.

Pixel Pitch Absen Acclaim Plus Series has five pixel pitches to choose from:

• 1.58mm pitch: A2712 Plus and A2715 Plus

• 1.9mm pitch: A2719 Plus

• 2.54mm pitch: A2725 Plus

• 3.81mm pitch: A2738 Plus

All models in the Acclaim Plus Series are a standard 25.5-inch size and 16:9 aspect ratio.

There are many rules of thumb for figuring out the critical distance at which people will no longer perceive the individual pixels in a video wall. It’s my impression that with the 2.5mm pixel pitch Acclaim A2725 Plus I tested, the required minimum distance for viewers is smaller than with other models. I was able to blend the image and pixels (2.5mm panels) as close as 9 to 10 feet from the display. I will say, however, the image is even better as you move further away.

Overall, the Absen Acclaim Plus Series LED display sets the bar high for manufacturing quality, ease of installation, versatility, and image quality. An easy installation saves time and money for both the integrator and end user.

[ Video Walls: An Evolving Landscape ]

This product is ideal for installations in almost any vertical market, from retail to hospitality and the corporate world. The LED walls will really shine in those high-end demanding spaces such as auditoriums, boardrooms, and lobbies.

Absen A2725 Plus Specs

The 2.5mm pixel pitch Absen A2725 Plus reviewed here weighs 6 kg (about 13.25 pounds) and has a brightness of 1,000 nits.