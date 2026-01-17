Sports AV 2026: Absen

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Nick Wilson, Digital Out Of Home, Sports Development Manager at Absen

The most memorable experiences in higher ed sporting venues and esports go beyond what fans are seeing and focus on what they feel. Today, technology is bridging players’ performances and audiences’ emotions, transforming these venues into immersive environments where every play comes to life.

It starts with seamless visual storytelling. High-resolution LED displays don’t just show the game; they amplify the venue’s energy, highlight key plays, and make fans feel like they’re part of the action. Crisp audio systems, synchronized lighting, and interactive content work together to create a shared atmosphere that connects everyone to the moment.

Emotion also drives branding and engagement. The sights and sounds that excite fans are the same elements that reinforce a university’s identity: its colors, traditions, and pride. Integrated technology allows every game to strengthen brand loyalty and showcase the school’s culture to students, alumni, and sponsors.

In esports and traditional arenas alike, these immersive environments also play a vital role in recruitment. Today’s athletes and esports players seek programs that match their competitive passion with a world-class experience. A dynamic, technology-rich venue signals investment, innovation, and commitment—qualities that help institutions attract top talent both on the field and in the digital arena.

Ultimately, the venues that succeed are those that merge technology, emotion, and identity. It’s not just about displays, speakers, or stats; it’s about leveraging them together to elevate excitement, build community, and create a memorable experience.