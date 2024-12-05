Sharp Lauches Its Brightest LCD-Based Projector Yet

Sharp has launched its brightest LCD-based projector to date: the XP-A201U-B. This projector creates a large color space and maximum color reproduction for an enhanced viewing experience. It offers simplified and flexible installation for a variety of environments, including rental and staging, classrooms, corporate meeting rooms, and more.

The XP-A201U-B projector produces 20,000 lumens of light, which means it can deliver cinema-quality images. It uses an advanced red and blue laser system that covers 92% of the DCI color range, making the colors look more realistic and vibrant. Thanks to this technology, the projector creates vivid reds, brightness, and color accuracy, bringing content to life like never before.

Beyond its color depth, the XP-A201U-B is designed with an IP5X certified Sealed LCD cooling system that prevents dust from reaching the optical path, eliminating artifacts in the image or brightness decay. This filter-free design requires less fan-based cooling which results in lower audible noise and less interference with discussions in conference rooms and classrooms. The projector provides reliable long-term operation of the laser engine for at least 20,000 hours.

"The launch of the XP-A201U-B projector is the next step in delivering innovative Sharp technology in the LCD projector category, showcasing a high-end model that is brighter than ever before," said Richard McPherson, senior product manager, projectors, Sharp. "A highlight of this product is its RB laser system offering vivid color and luminance to captivate viewers and light up any room."

When installation requirements demand flexibility in projector placement, the XP-A201U-B allows for six motorized lenses for complete lens control including zoom, focus, lens shift, lens memory and adaptive focus. For applications that require greater flexibility, Geometric Correction, Edge Blending, Tiling and Daisy Chain functionality aid in creating dynamic messaging. Additionally, the HDBaseT input simplifies installations with support for sending audio, video, network and control over a single cable longer distances than HDMI.