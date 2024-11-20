A 'Visual Punch' in a Compact Package—Check out Christie's Jazz Series

Christie has launched launch its Jazz Series, a new range of next-generation WUXGA and 4K UHD+ 1DLP laser projectors that offer premium performance in a remarkably small chassis that weighs less than 65 pounds (30kg)—without a premium price tag.

Christie Jazz Series consists of four projectors: DWU1800-JS (WUXGA resolution and 17,700 lumens); DWU2400-JS (WUXGA resolution and 23,750 lumens); 4K1600-JS (4K UHD+ resolution and 16,600 lumens); and 4K2100-JS (4K UHD+ resolution and 21,350 lumens).

The new series uses advanced electronics, featuring Texas Instruments’ 0.8” HEP (High Efficiency Pixel) DMD for improved color and contrast and a more efficient cooling system design. With its quiet operation, built-in warping and blending capabilities, and a full suite of compatible lenses, including UST, Jazz Series is ready to illuminate a range of projects—from concerts and theme park attractions to museum exhibits and projection mapping.

The new projectors seamlessly create a complete Christie solution with optional Mystique™ automated camera-based alignment, and compatibility with Christie Intelligent Camera to trigger autofocus, automatically calibrate projector color, optimize color uniformity, and more.