Sharp Enhances its X Series Laser Projector Lineup with New XP-X171Q Model

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), has announced the launch of the new Sharp XP-X171Q laser projector. This model is the latest product in Sharp's X Series, following the launch of the XP-X141Q in September. It features 4K Ultra High-Definition resolution with high brightness, designed for areas like corporate conference rooms, higher education classrooms, museums, and more.

The X171Q laser projector displays 9.2 million visible pixels at 16,500 lumens, bringing presentations and content to life. It features an innovative red assist laser that produces a more vivid red color while the traditional blue laser drives high brightness. The remarkable level of detail and color reproduction from this projector's 4K UHD resolution offers a unique addition to the market, particularly for spaces that need to overcome ambient light.

"Expanding the X Series with the new X171Q provides our customers with higher brightness and the ultimate 4K UHD viewing experience that aligns with standard display resolutions, allowing them to create content only once, saving both time and money," said Richard McPherson, Senior Product Manager, Projectors, Sharp. "We understand the importance for dealers and end users to deliver high-quality content, which is why we developed this innovative model that includes unique RB laser light and new, advanced features."

The X171Q Laser Projector also features ProAssist software for complete control and adjustment of the projected image on the screen from a computer via a network. It allows necessary adjustments to be carried out easily when combining several projectors together to project a larger image with higher resolution and brightness.

Like the X141Q, the X171Q provides reliable and long-term operation for at least 20,000 hours. The X171Q is backed by Sharp's industry-leading limited warranty providing five years or 20,000 hours (whichever comes first). Its features allow for easy installation due to six motorized lenses, 360-degree roll-free capabilities, and motorized lens controls. With its filter-free design, edge blending capabilities, and DLP (Digital Light Processing) technology, it is ideal for demanding integration applications. The X Series is the first line of IP6X projectors from Sharp, offering the highest level of dust protection available for display products. This means customers will need to perform less maintenance than those using projectors with lower or no IP ratings.

