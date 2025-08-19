Enabling Immersive Classrooms

(Image credit: Future)

The educational landscape is evolving, with traditional classrooms making way for more interactive, engaging environments—ushering in the era of the immersive classroom. In fact, the global edtech and smart classrooms market is expected to grow to $930.3 billion over the next eight years, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com.

In today’s smart, tech-driven education market, advanced tools like projection and interactive displays, augmented and virtual reality, AI, and intuitive software and dynamic content are playing a key role in helping educators captivate students, encourage collaboration, and enhance the learning experience. Unlike traditional learning methods, immersive classrooms are transforming education by offering interactive, dynamic experiences.

Enhanced Learning

From virtual field trips to ancient civilizations to using game-based activities that boost physical activity and engagement, immersive classrooms bring new forms of excitement and student involvement to today’s lesson plans. As learning methods evolve, educators need innovative tools to present content and actively engage students. Here are a few examples.

Projectors can transform surfaces into interactive learning experiences. (Image credit: Epson)

• Immersive spaces for multipurpose classrooms. Projectors can help educators move beyond traditional desk-bound instruction by transforming virtually any surface into an interactive learning experience. Whether it’s a fun guessing game or an interactive ball throwing game, these immersive experiences offer new, engaging ways for students to learn, sparking excitement and participation. With the help of today’s projection solutions and companies like Lü, which combine immersive technology with thoughtfully designed content, teachers can captivate students using dynamic content projected on walls, floors and ceilings—or anywhere learning can come to life.

• A flexible image size almost anywhere. The latest projection technology and display solutions are helping educators make smarter use of wall space and embrace mobile, functional solutions. From extreme short-throw laser displays that sit close to the wall and can be easily moved (inside or outside a classroom) to fixed installations projecting massive images to the front of the classroom, modern projectors can transform nearly any wall into a larger-than-life interactive display. These solutions are ideal for creating immersive, shared learning environments in spaces such as gyms, breakout rooms, and more.

• Lesson plans that inspire creative learning. Innovative display tools like document cameras and software-agnostic interactive displays can be seamlessly integrated into existing programs and curricula while creating an interactive learning space on nearly any wall. Personalized learning organizations, such as Eduscape, also offer valuable support, helping educators effectively use projection and interactive display technology with familiar software packages (such as Microsoft Office 365 and Google Workspace). This empowers teachers to deliver compelling lessons across a range of subjects, from STEAM activities to instructor-led exercises for social-emotional development.

Planning for Success

Schools can elevate the learning experience by using two projectors side by side, creating a larger visual and offering more flexibility for interactive instruction. For example, one projector might show the teacher’s presentation, while the other displays content from a document camera, YouTube video, or a webpage.

High-brightness projectors are also making a powerful impact on today’s K-12 learning environments outside of the classroom. Ideal for gymnasiums, e-sports, and other applications, these high-lumen projectors produce ultra bright, large-scale images with powerful features—now in more compact designs that operate on a standard 120V power source.

The immersive classroom is no longer a futuristic vision: It’s here now and reshaping how students learn and engage. While immersive classrooms have great potential, successful implementation requires schools to proactively address key challenges such as cost, technology accessibility, and teacher training. Investing in professional development and ensuring all students have access to the necessary technology are essential to maximizing the impact of these tools.

As technology continues to evolve, education will become increasingly dynamic, interactive and student-centered. Schools that embrace these innovations will empower the next generation with the skills needed to thrive in a digital-first world.

Better PE with Projectors

Des Moines Public Schools has educated the students of Iowa’s capital city for more than 100 years, but elementary gym teachers were in search of creative ways to engage students in physical education. In a city known for innovation, it took just one teacher’s advocacy for projection technology to revitalize the district’s elementary physical education program.

After seeing videos of interactive games in educational environments, Zack Cole, the physical education teacher at Willard Elementary School, was inspired to use projection with his classes as well. “During remote learning, I would play videos for students that got them moving at home and they really enjoyed those activities," Cole recalled. "Now with the ability to do this every day in person and at a much larger scale, my students remain highly engaged and excited to participate.”

With a strong partnership already in place, the district has already installed Epson Pro Series large venue laser projectors in more than two dozen gymnasiums, with plans to equip all 41 elementary school gymnasiums. In addition to using projectors in physical education classes, the schools have been able to utilize the projectors for various after-school activities and events, including movie nights and video game tournaments.

“The Pro L1490 projector has been great—it’s bright and easy for my students to see, even with open windows and LED lights on,” added Cole. “Students play various games and activities throughout class with the projector. Duck Hunt, which was one of my favorite games growing up, involves throwing a dodgeball at the screen. It really encourages the students to get involved.”