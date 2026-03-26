Diamondbacks Open 2026 MLB Season with 'Largest Video Display in Arizona'

The Arizona Diamondbacks are going bigger and brighter for the 2026 MLB season. Partnering with Daktronics, fans will now see, according to the LED display company, the largest LED video display in Arizona, along with three new ribbon boards at Chase Field. The video display in center field will total nearly 9,600 square feet of digital canvas, a 52% increase over the previous Daktronics display and top 10 in size at the major league level. The ballpark now has more than 21,000 square feet of digital signage totaling 16.9 million pixels at the Diamondbacks’ disposal to entertain and inform their fans.

[The Technology Behind the 2026 Olympic Winter Games]

“Our goal is always to make Chase Field one of the most exciting places in baseball to watch a game,” said Derrick Hall, Diamondbacks president, CEO, and general partner. “Daktronics brought incredible expertise and innovation to this project, helping us deliver a world-class scoreboard and ribbon board system that will transform how fans experience the game at Chase Field. These new displays are an innovative step forward, building on recent lighting and audio upgrades as we continue enhancing the ballpark for our fans.”

Article continues below

The new main video display will measure 63x152 feet. It features a 10mm pixel spacing to deliver excellent image clarity and contrast to fans in the seating bowl of the stadium. It features variable content zoning to share one large image or multiple zones of content baseball fans expect at every game, including live video, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

One ribbon display runs from the right field foul pole to behind home plate to past the left field foul pole and will measure roughly 1141 feet long. An upper ribbon display will measure nearly 984 feet long and a press box ribbon display will measure 232 feet long. All three will measure more than 3.5 feet high.

These three ribbon displays also feature 10mm pixel spacings and offer the ability to highlight sponsors throughout events while also sharing supplemental statistics and game information to the main display.