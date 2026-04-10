Bright Lights, Big City: The New York Yankees Begin Home Schedule with New LED Displays

New LED displays, manufactured and installed by Daktronics , have been installed at Yankee Stadium to increase the sharpness and vibrancy of video displays in the interior bowl. The main centerfield board, along with the large, flanking boards on either side, have been upgraded, along with the entirety of the two ribbon boards that span the facing of the 200 and 300 Levels of the Stadium. Daktronics displays at the stadium now total 22,355 square feet, and fans will be able to enjoy all of the boards in action throughout the upcoming season.

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“Throughout the planning and execution of this enormously complicated project, Daktronics has been a wonderful partner,” said New York Yankees SVP of stadium operations, Doug Behar. “We are extremely happy with the end result, which features two-to-three times better resolution and vibrancy than our previous video boards could provide. These improvements will elevate the Stadium experience for our guests, and we are excited for them to enjoy our video presentation throughout the season.

The main video display in centerfield will remain 59x100 feet, but will now feature 8mm pixel spacing to deliver higher resolution imagery with wider angle visibility. The display is capable of variable content zoning, allowing multiple active windows, with items such as live video, replays, graphics, animation, statistics and sponsorship messaging – to run simultaneously.

The two boards which flank the main centerfield board have also been upgraded along with the ribbon displays mounted to the seating fascia along the 200 and 300 Levels of Yankee Stadium. Each of the left-field and right-field flanking boards remain 24x59 feet but will now feature 8mm pixel spacing to match the improved quality of the main board. The 3-foot-high ribbon displays now feature 10mm pixel spacing, and additional paneling has been added to the 200 Level fascia, creating a more encompassing display. The 200 Level ribbon now totals 614 feet in width, and the 300 Level ribbon retains its original 1,060-foot-wide expanse.

These displays can supplement content to the main display or be tied into the overall game-day experience with added graphics, information and messaging.

As part of the overall project, the Yankees have also upgraded the main video board at George M. Steinbrenner Field, which is the spring home of the club and the regular-season home of the Single-A Tampa Tarpons. The new LED video display is a Daktronics RENEW product, designed to fit the existing metal structure. It contains new, upgraded modules, internal components and control features for enhanced performance, higher resolution and renewed lifespan.

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The main video display at George M. Steinbrenner Field will remain the same size and have increased resolution with 10mm pixel spacing, an improvement from the previous 15mm pixel spacing.