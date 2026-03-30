MLB Opening Day Dazzles with Big Home Runs and Bigger LED Displays

The 2026 MLB season got things rolling, starting on Wednesday, March 25, with every team opening day celebrations from coast-to-coast. Some of those stadiums, like the Chicago Cubs Wrigley Field and Arizona Diamondbacks Chase Field, did so with a new visual experience for fans.

Check out a couple more LED upgrades this offseason that are now ready to rock for the 2026 season.

Seattle Mariners Celebrate 50th Season with LED Updgrade

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Continuing to evolve the digital display experience at T-Mobile Park, the Seattle Mariners have turned to Daktronics for an upgraded outfield video display, now named Mariners Fire TV, totaling more than 11,300 square feet. The size remains squarely in the top 10 in baseball’s major league.

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“We pride ourselves in consistently finding ways to elevate the fan experience at T-Mobile Park, and the new Mariners Fire TV in center field represents another great opportunity to make a meaningful impact,” said Mariners VP of content and creative services Ben Mertens. “Daktronics has been a trusted partner for years, and this next-generation videoboard reflects our shared commitment to innovation. The size, clarity and capabilities of the new display will bring fans even closer to the game we love, enhancing our ability to showcase both the action on the field and the incredible atmosphere in the stands in a more visually dynamic and engaging way.”

Located in center field, the upgraded display remains approximately 56.5x201 feet. It features a 10mm pixel spacing to deliver excellent image clarity and contrast to Mariners fans in every seat of the stadium. It integrates seamlessly into the existing digital signage at the stadium for a complete visual experience.

To entertain and engage fans, the display is capable of variable content zoning. This allows it to show one large image or multiple zones of content, including live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

San Diego Padres, Daktronics Build On Game-Day Experience at Petco Park

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Daktronics continues working with the San Diego Padres to expand their LED inventory to engage and entertain fans at Petco Park. Two tower displays as well as a video wall in the Lexus Club were added to the ballpark ahead of the 2026 season.

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“Continuing to improve the in-game experience for our fans is a top priority, and this investment allows us to deliver more dynamic, immersive content throughout Petco Park,” said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. “Partnering with Daktronics ensures we’re using cutting-edge technology to bring the game to life in new ways and elevate every moment at the ballpark.”

Two tower displays are installed high above the seating areas along each baseline. Each of these displays measures nearly 25x22.5 feet and features 10mm pixel spacing. Both feature excellent image clarity and contrast to bring another opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events. These added LED boards will highlight animations, sponsor branding as well as real-time enhanced pitcher statistics. They can also be included in large take-over moments and coordinated with the main video, ribbon boards and other LED displays throughout the ballpark.

The LED video wall in the Lexus Club, installed with Daktronics partner Clair Global, measures approximately 6.5x12 feet and features a 1.2mm narrow pixel spacing to deliver crisp, vibrant imagery to viewers within the space. The versatility of this screen will be on full display as it can show live feeds of the game or a quad split of additional broadcasts, statistics and game information, or specialty content for sponsorship and events.