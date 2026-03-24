Fly the W... and Light Up the Daktronics Displays at Wrigley Field this Baseball Season

MLB Opening Day is March 25, and the Chicago Cubs will be bringing bolder, brighter moments to fans at historic Wrigley Field in Chicago. Thanks to an LED display refresh from Daktronics , eight LED displays, totaling more than 8,300 square feet, will bring improved resolution to the ballpark with the Daktronics Renew product line, adding more than 1.4 million LEDs to enhance every moment of a Chicago Cubs game.

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“Video boards play a key role in driving fan engagement at the Friendly Confines, and our partnership with Daktronics ensures we continue to raise the bar,” said Cubs VP of content and production, Matt Romito. “With advanced display technology and higher resolution, these upgrades will deliver sharper visuals and real-time content to help amplify the fan experience and energy in the ballpark.”

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(Image credit: Daktronics)

While the physical dimensions of the displays remain the same, the resolution improves from a 13HD pixel layout to a 10mm pixel spacing, tripling the amount of pixels per square meter at a lower profile off of the display face for improved viewing angles. This adds 5 million pixels throughout the ballpark for better viewing angles and an overall improved fan experience. Because the size is the same, the existing structure is used, while new video, technology and cabling components are provided to save more than 5 pounds of aluminum per square foot of display.

“Being able to use the existing structure represents a major step forward in overall sustainability practices,” added Parker. “We’re extremely proud to share these sustainability practices with our customers as we continue to improve our products for the future.”

The displays in left and right field, along with two ribbon boards, two upper deck displays and two outfield wall displays, take advantage of this renewable option for LED displays. These will be integrated into the ballpark’s existing display system.