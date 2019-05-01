The SCN: The Nine recognizes young talent in the professional audiovisual industry who are sure to make an impact on the future of AV.

SCN: The Nine 2020

Image 1 of 9 Sharath Abraham Read more:https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-sharath-abraham Image 2 of 9 Kate Calderon Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-kate-calderon Image 3 of 9 Tammuz Dubnov Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-tammuz-dubnov Image 4 of 9 Joe Dunbar Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-joe-dunbar Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Jarrod Hillman) Jarrod Hillman Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-jarrod-hillman Image 6 of 9 Kari Martinez Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-kari-martinez Image 7 of 9 Lex Peters Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-lex-peters Image 8 of 9 Maura Quinn Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-maura-quinn Image 9 of 9 Chrissy Spurlock Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-chrissy-spurlock

SCN: The Nine 2019

Image 1 of 9 Dayna Baumann Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-dayna-baumann Image 2 of 9 Mike Brandes Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-mike-brandes Image 3 of 9 Brandon Breznick Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-brandon-breznick Image 4 of 9 Matt Gajowniczek Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-matt-gajowniczek Image 5 of 9 Kyle Kennedy Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-kyle-kennedy Image 6 of 9 Jesse Scarborough Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-jesse-scarborough Image 7 of 9 Meg Sciarini Smith Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-meg-sciarini-smith Image 8 of 9 Samantha Taczynski Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-samantha-taczynski Image 9 of 9 Kev Talbot Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-kev-talbot

SCN: The Nine 2018

Image 1 of 9 Dan Barron Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-dan-barron Image 2 of 9 Alesia Hendley Learn more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-alesia-hendley Image 3 of 9 Luke Jordan Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-luke-jordan Image 4 of 9 Scott Kelley Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-scott-kelley Image 5 of 9 Hailey Klein Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-hailey-klein Image 6 of 9 Kaleo Lee Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-kaleo-lee Image 7 of 9 Chase McCloud Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-chase-mccloud Image 8 of 9 Elizabeth Newton Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-elizabeth-newton Image 9 of 9 Emile Van De Coevering Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-emile-van-de-coevering

*Note: There was no SCN: The Nine in 2017*

SCN: The Nine 2016

SCN: The Nine 2015

SCN: The Nine 2014

