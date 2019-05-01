The SCN: The Nine recognizes young talent in the professional audiovisual industry who are sure to make an impact on the future of AV.
SCN: The Nine 2020
Sharath Abraham
Read more:https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-sharath-abraham
Kate Calderon
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-kate-calderon
Tammuz Dubnov
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-tammuz-dubnov
Joe Dunbar
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-joe-dunbar
Jarrod Hillman
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-jarrod-hillman
Kari Martinez
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-kari-martinez
Lex Peters
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-lex-peters
Maura Quinn
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-maura-quinn
Chrissy Spurlock
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-chrissy-spurlock
SCN: The Nine 2019
Dayna Baumann
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-dayna-baumann
Mike Brandes
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-mike-brandes
Brandon Breznick
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-brandon-breznick
Matt Gajowniczek
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-matt-gajowniczek
Kyle Kennedy
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-kyle-kennedy
Jesse Scarborough
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-jesse-scarborough
Meg Sciarini Smith
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-meg-sciarini-smith
Samantha Taczynski
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-samantha-taczynski
Kev Talbot
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-kev-talbot
SCN: The Nine 2018
Dan Barron
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-dan-barron
Alesia Hendley
Learn more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-alesia-hendley
Luke Jordan
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-luke-jordan
Scott Kelley
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-scott-kelley
Hailey Klein
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-hailey-klein
Kaleo Lee
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-kaleo-lee
Chase McCloud
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-chase-mccloud
Elizabeth Newton
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-elizabeth-newton
Emile Van De Coevering
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-emile-van-de-coevering
*Note: There was no SCN: The Nine in 2017*
SCN: The Nine 2016
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/systems-contractor-news/meet-scns-2016-class-of-the-nine
SCN: The Nine 2015
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/meet-scns-2015-class-of-the-nine-122224
SCN: The Nine 2014
Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/the-nine-meet-the-new-class-of-av-innovators-120032