Topics

SCN: The Nine

By ()

The Complete List of SCN: The Nine

SCN The Nine 2019
(Image credit: Hailey Klein)

The SCN: The Nine recognizes young talent in the professional audiovisual industry who are sure to make an impact on the future of AV.

SCN: The Nine 2020

Image 1 of 9

Sharath Abraham, Crestron

Sharath Abraham

Read more:https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-sharath-abraham

Image 2 of 9

Kate Calderon

Kate Calderon

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-kate-calderon

Image 3 of 9

Tammuz Dunbov, Zuzor

Tammuz Dubnov

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-tammuz-dubnov

Image 4 of 9

Joe Dunbar, Diversified

Joe Dunbar

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-joe-dunbar

Image 5 of 9

Jarrod Hillman, Hillman AV

(Image credit: Jarrod Hillman)

Jarrod Hillman

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-jarrod-hillman

Image 6 of 9

Kari Martinez

Kari Martinez

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-kari-martinez

Image 7 of 9

Lex Peters, USC

Lex Peters

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-lex-peters

Image 8 of 9

Maura Quinn, TierPM

Maura Quinn

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-maura-quinn

Image 9 of 9

Chrissy Spurlock, AVIXA

Chrissy Spurlock

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-chrissy-spurlock

SCN: The Nine 2019

Image 1 of 9

Dayna Baumann, Control Concepts

Dayna Baumann

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-dayna-baumann

Image 2 of 9

Mike Brandes, QSC

Mike Brandes

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-mike-brandes

Image 3 of 9

Brandon Breznick, Premier Mounts

Brandon Breznick

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-brandon-breznick

Image 4 of 9

Matt Gajowniczek, Sound, Production & Lighting

Matt Gajowniczek

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-matt-gajowniczek

Image 5 of 9

Kyle Kennedy, VCA

Kyle Kennedy

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-kyle-kennedy

Image 6 of 9

Jesse Scarborough, Diversified

Jesse Scarborough

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-jesse-scarborough

Image 7 of 9

Meg Sciarini Smith

Meg Sciarini Smith

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-meg-sciarini-smith

Image 8 of 9

Samantha Taczynski, NEC

Samantha Taczynski

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-samantha-taczynski

Image 9 of 9

Kev Talbot, Involve Visual Collaboration

Kev Talbot

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-kev-talbot

SCN: The Nine 2018

Image 1 of 9

Daniel Barron, HB Communications

Dan Barron

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-dan-barron

Image 2 of 9

Alesia Hendley

Alesia Hendley

Learn more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-alesia-hendley

Image 3 of 9

Luke Jordan, Electro Acoustics

Luke Jordan

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-luke-jordan

Image 4 of 9

Scott Kelley

Scott Kelley

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-scott-kelley

Image 5 of 9

Hailey Klein

Hailey Klein

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-hailey-klein

Image 6 of 9

Kaleo Lee

Kaleo Lee

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-kaleo-lee

Image 7 of 9

Chase McCloud

Chase McCloud

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-chase-mccloud

Image 8 of 9

Elizabeth Newton, Corys AV

Elizabeth Newton

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-elizabeth-newton

Image 9 of 9

Emile Van de Coevering, Socialure

Emile Van De Coevering

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/the-nine-emile-van-de-coevering

*Note: There was no SCN: The Nine in 2017*

SCN: The Nine 2016

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/systems-contractor-news/meet-scns-2016-class-of-the-nine

SCN: The Nine 2015

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/meet-scns-2015-class-of-the-nine-122224

SCN: The Nine 2014

Read more: https://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/the-nine-meet-the-new-class-of-av-innovators-120032