The Nine: Kyle Kennedy

Name: Kyle Kennedy

Title: Help Desk Manager

Company: Video Corp. of America

Location: New York, NY

Overtime: When he’s not troubleshooting customer issues, Kennedy enjoys anything that includes an outdoor environment and his dog Abby. Camping, fishing, hiking, hanging out in the sun, and attending town festivals with his friends are on his list of weekend activities.

Why You Need to Know Him: Sometimes in life, personality informs vocation. One case in point is Kyle Kennedy, help desk manager at Video Corp. of America (VCA). Kennedy has pursued a lifelong desire to continually learn about all aspects of business, as well as a heartfelt passion to help people solve problems. In his current role, he does both exceptionally.

Kennedy, 34, joined VCA in the fall of 2017, and he’s already made his mark in a rapid succession of three positions. Each role demanded professional expertise running the gamut from design and fabrication to installation and maintenance. The company provides video teleconferencing and unified communications solutions for clients ranging from corporations to institutions of higher education.

“Our industry is like the Wild West—no two integration jobs are the same. Specifying, coding, racking—all of it can be different according to who’s doing the work,” Kennedy commented. “What makes it so exciting also makes it incredibly challenging, and to me, that’s fun!”

How He Got There: With a B.A. in Liberal and Professional Studies from St. Joseph’s University in hand, Kennedy had a blank canvas. Early in his career, he pursued a diverse array of business roles: he was part owner of a pizzeria, managed a pool supply, then moved into pool distribution.

In each role, he felt he maxed out after a few years. During a “between” period of his employment following an unexpected closure, he sought out the advice of a friend. That friend, Andrew Golden, works at VCA, and he had a great suggestion about what his next career move should be.

“I had no idea when I spoke with Andrew that day that it was essentially a job interview,” Kennedy said. “Before I knew it, I had a few interviews at VCA and I started as a managed service sales specialist. The rest is history!”

Team Work Makes the Dream Work: Kennedy leverages his team of four field techs and 10 to 15 on-site staffing techs to continually exceed expectations and deepen relationships. With so many clients to support and an exceptional customer retention rate, consistently delivering on time and with superior results requires fast and responsive thinking.

“I like being the customer advocate, and putting my name on a job well done,” said Kennedy. “When I can get something procured and approved for the customer, I take the success personally.”

Kennedy is actively involved in the AVIXA Diversity Council. That connection led to an introduction to Lincoln Tech instructor Columbus Jones. At Jones’ invitation, Kennedy has spoken with students interested in pro AV about the industry, and hopes to continue working with them.

He’s also the vice president of social events for a charitable organization. The group organizes barbeques, formal dinners, and member trips to raise funds to donate to local scholarships, charities, and the Samaritan Center Food Pantry in Englishtown.