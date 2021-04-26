The Nine 2021: Erica Williams

Title: Manager, AV and Collaboration

Company: Henderson Engineers

Location: Blue Springs, MO

Twitter: @haircutfw

Overtime: When not working, Williams enjoys smashing the patriarchy and watching films.

Why You Need to Know Her: Erica Williams, 31, is a technical force to be reckoned with … and has been for most of her life. “It was no surprise to anyone when I began working in technology—I’ve always had a knack for it.

“Communication is something I’ve always been interested in, and using technology to help people communicate effectively is the best of both worlds,” she added. “When done right, you’re not simply transferring data from Point A to Point B; you’re creating an environment where people have an experience. Getting to help curate that experience drew me in.”

AV and IT Collide: Williams began her career on the IT side of the fence as a user support analyst at the University of Missouri. From there, she joined her current employer, Henderson Engineers, as a help desk technician.

While working in IT, Williams found herself attracted to the AV side of the business because she saw AV’s power to bring people together. And when Henderson’s AV person left, she jumped at the chance to take on a new challenge. “I was the most curious and willing to step in and help,” she said.

When asked what she does in a typical day, Williams replied “Zoom,” which is a pretty accurate answer as she is Henderson’s Zoom account owner and resident expert.

“Every day is sprinkled with something different, though,” she added. In addition to her Zoom duties, she provides technical writing for user guides and company communications, produces and directs live company broadcasts, installs conference room and common area hardware, and other tasks.

Tech Support: One of the things Williams enjoys most about her work is helping people. “Whether it’s a conference room system, wireless presentation device, whiteboard in a collaboration area, or a new feature in Zoom or Teams, when people get that ‘aha!’ moment, that sense of them feeling empowered does it for me,” she said with a smile. “Technology changes so quickly these days, and I think it’s important to help people keep up so they don’t get intimidated or afraid to use the technology … especially in this new hybrid future we’re moving into.”

Imposter Syndrome: Williams admitted that she has struggled with imposter syndrome. While she hasn’t entirely overcome feelings of doubt about her own abilities, she has improved her confidence by creating what she calls a “council,” which she defines as a group of people with varying opinions and relations to her who can provide different perspectives about professional situations. “This helps calm down the ‘Well, what if...’ thoughts that have so often debilitated me,” she said.

Through her work and her council, she has learned that she cannot be afraid to speak up for herself or others. “If you feel like you’re not being heard, speak up,” she advised. “If you discover other people aren’t being heard, speak up. Life is too short, and we should be helping and lifting people up whenever we can.”