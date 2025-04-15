SCN Announces 2025 Stellar Service Awards

The Pro AV industry is loaded with awards. Hey, even SCN has more than one awards program (and you should be on the lookout for the Installation Product Awards that will be announced at InfoComm in June). But there's something special about the SCN Stellar Service Awards. They recognize excellent service as well as the manufacturers, distributors, and integrators that provide it. Once again, we received thousands of votes across eight award categories from you, our readers—thank you for taking part. And now, here are this year's providers of exceptional service.

Platinum: Sennheiser Control Cockpit

Sennheiser’s Control Cockpit is the trusted software tool for seamless audio management, empowering integrators and IT teams to turn ambitious UC concepts into reality. The centralized software provides effortless control, monitoring, and maintenance for entire microphone ecosystems, including Sennheiser’s EW-DX4, SpeechLine, and TeamConnect products. Offering a real-time, browser-based interface accessible from any device, it ensures complete visibility over all network-enabled devices, streamlining even the most complex AV installations. Advanced features such as global system statistics, instant notifications, and remote configuration enable users to manage setups with ease at any scale, including multicampus deployments. With powerful search and filter functions, intuitive device grouping, and real-time status updates, Control Cockpit reduces downtime and simplifies troubleshooting—enhancing efficiency for corporate boardrooms, higher education, and large venue installations.

Gold: Draper Managed Services

Silver: L-Acoustics Milan Manager

Best Online Shopping Experience

Platinum: BZBGEAR

BZBGEAR combines an intuitive, feature-rich platform with excellent customer support. Its website is designed to provide AV professionals and broadcasters a seamless shopping experience to find the right gear. Through advanced search filters, detailed product pages, and real-time inventory updates, customers can quickly locate their ideal needs. A product comparison tool helps make informed decisions, while pristine images, product videos, and downloadable spec sheets and manuals offer complete transparency. The BZBGEAR online shopping experience enables users to discover solutions tailored to their needs. An interactive BZBGEAR Configurator provides step-by-step guidance for selecting compatible devices, streamlining system design, and customers benefit from live chat support where knowledgeable AV experts assist in real time.

Best Online Training

Platinum: SynAudCon Online Audio Training

For more than 50 years, SynAudCon has been teaching audio practitioners and professionals. Here is some feedback from course graduates:

• "I enjoyed the course. There were many things I considered basic before taking the course, but after taking the course I learned that I was misinformed. I will carry over this information to my workplace and be able to explain to my peers the correct way of doing things and most importantly why it must be done this way." A.G.

• "I thought this course was great. I found that although I already had a good bit of knowledge on sound systems, the course really helped fill in some gaps. The material was clear cut and framed in a way that just made sense. I will gladly recommend this course to others in the field.” C.N.

Gold: QSC Q-SYS Control and UCI Training Series

Silver: Crestron Electronics Crestron Technical Institute

Platinum: XTEN-AV

XTEN-AV's cloud-based software lets users complete their AV designs, create proposals, and manage projects and tasks on a single platform. This makes the XTEN-AV a single source of truth for all kinds of project, design, and sales data—easily accessible and completely human and machine agnostic. A built-in diagramming tool, X-DRAW, offers users patented drawing automation with AV-specific capabilities. Users can also use corrective AI to identify and rectify incorrect connections. X-VRSE, the VR platform, lets users design their AV rooms on a VR platform and visualize them. And with the newest launch, X-Pro, users can manage tasks and create events, facilitated by robust analytics and a review page, offering performance metrics, milestone tracking, and actionable insights for smarter project management.

Gold: ProjX360

Silver: D-Tools

Best Sales Operation

Platinum: Extron

When customers call Extron, there is an actual, experienced person to answer and assist with any product question or issue. The company's Sales Support Team is international, so expert advice is never far, wherever in the world customers may be. Whether getting need advice in selecting the right AV solution, assistance in addressing technical issues, or placing an order, Extron delivers timely, reliable, and professional help along the way.

Gold: Sound Productions Pro Audio, Video, and Lighting Sales

Silver: Listen Technologies Sales Operations Team

Best Supporting Content

Platinum: Extron

Extron Insiders can access a comprehensive library of exclusive tools, training materials, and product insights designed to support AV professionals at every stage of system design and integration. From AutoCAD, Visio, and Revit libraries to detailed A&E specifications, block diagrams, and panel drawings, Extron provides the technical documentation needed to streamline project planning and execution. Beyond documentation, Extron Insiders gain access to an extensive video library, featuring how-to guides, out-of-the-box demonstrations, and educational technology insights to help users configure and deploy AV systems efficiently. Insiders also benefit from direct access to configuration tools, firmware downloads, and repair services.

Gold: Exertis Almo Autora Digital Signage Management Platform

Silver: Shure User Guides

Best Tech Support

Platinum: Matrox Video

Matrox Video’s technical support isn’t just a help desk—it’s an extension of the company's product development team. Support specialists are deeply embedded in Matrox Video’s software and hardware workflows, ensuring unparalleled knowledge and assistance. Unlike traditional call centers, its team actively participates in product design, bug triaging, and product review meetings, allowing them to address issues at the root level. With team members boasting more than 15 years of extensive experience in the Pro AV industry, Matrox Video continues to assist customers with products that have been in the field for decades. Beyond troubleshooting, Matrox Video acts as the voice of the customer, relaying real-world insights to our development teams to drive continuous product improvement.

Gold: Shure Customer Experience Team

Silver: PTZOptics Tech Support

Best Value-Added Services

Platinum: Shure Wireless Workbench and ShureCloud

Shure’s Wireless Workbench (WWB) and ShureCloud provide value-added services to Shure’s product portfolio, ensuring seamless wireless management and remote device control. WBB offers real-time frequency coordination, monitoring, and control, enabling audio professionals to manage complex RF environments—all at no extra cost. With advanced scanning and interference detection, WBB maximizes spectrum efficiency. ShureCloud enhances the Shure ecosystem by enabling secure, cloud-based device management and firmware updates. Users can remotely monitor system performance, ensuring optimal operation without the need for on-site troubleshooting. This remote capability enhances workflow flexibility and efficiency.

Gold: Exertis Almo LinkLab Professional Services

Silver: Epson America Expert Support Team—Projectors