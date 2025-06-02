Recommended reading

Dinner with Pro AV's Appetizing Touch—The June Issue of SCN Is Here!

Not only do we explore restaurant AV, but check out your InfoComm 2025 preview and product reviews.

Blinders dvLED display behind the bar
The June issue of SCN is now available for download.

The cover to June SCN magazine featuring a bartender in front of a massive video wall of sports.

In June, we dive into the technology powering a wide array of venues. Whether it is a sports bar or new esports arena, you get an inside look at the tech that brings it all together. Go behind the scenes at Plainfield High School's new esports arena and the Pliant solutions that bring everything together; get a peak at the massive video walls entertaining visitors to Blinders Sports Lounge; and see how Pro AV brings order to the court at the Maury County Judicial Center.

Also inside:

  • An executive Q&A with MSolutions.
  • SCN's InfoComm 2025 featuring an exclusive interview with AVIXA's Jenn Heinold and insights from more than a dozen exhibitors.
  • Looking for a microphone or fixed camera? We have two product reviews that could help you decide.
  • A celebration of DLP technology, new products, people on the move, and big stories from around the industry.

