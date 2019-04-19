The Nine: Dayna Baumann

Name: Dayna Baumann

Title: Customer Relationship Manager

Company: Control Concepts

Twitter: @DaynaBaumann

Location: Emerson, NJ

Overtime: Baumann enjoys the “simple pleasures” outside of work like spending time with her family, fiancée, and friends—especially when they’re together at the Lavallette Beach, where she recently got engaged.

Why You Need to Know Her: Dayna Baumann, 34, joined the AV industry four short years ago, but she has firmly implanted herself in the community in that time. As Control Concepts’ customer relationship manager, she is tasked with facilitating warm, strong, and loyal relationships, and she’s managed to do just that.

“I am passionate about the AV industry because I feel it is an industry that is always relevant, exciting, and filled with camaraderie,” said Baumann. “It boils down to feeling secure and confident that it is a wise investment for my professional footprint.”

Start with the Heart: Baumann got her start in the retail industry, the heart of customer service. “I had my eyes open and heart set on expanding my professional growth in a new way while utilizing my current skills and still incorporating what I enjoy most, which is developing and maintaining relationships with others,” she said.

A former coworker heard there was an opening at Control Concepts and thought Baumann would enjoy the job; the former coworker also spoke highly of the AV industry, which piqued Baumann’s interest. The combination of being able to use her customer service skill set and the prospect of an exciting industry meant taking the job was a no-brainer for Baumann.

Now Baumann spends her days ensuring all of her colleagues and the company’s clients (including prospective clients) are supported in their AV control needs. She serves as a resource—either alone or by collaborating with specialists—within the control system programming and module/driver/plug-in development realm for manufacturers, as well as key players in projects including end users, consultants, and integrators.

Learning from Listening: One of Baumann’s most notable skills is her ability to listen. “The most important part of customer service in this industry is listening,” she noted. “We need to be held accountable more than ever for the users’ experiences. Listening to the needs and desires with a thinking-outside-of-the-box mentality can really enable one to successfully accomplish these goals. It also builds trust for a sustained relationship, no matter what that may be.”

Her desire to build sustained relationships led her to co-lead the AVIXA Women’s Council NYC Metro Group with Gina Sansivero of AtlasIED. “My volunteer experience with the AVIXA Women’s Council is a way to keep a pulse on the industry, [something that is] far beyond what exists for me on a daily basis in what I do,” she said. “I am proud to stand beside a group that promotes inspiration, encouragement, and consistent gatherings to solidify these feelings that are especially important and influential to me as a newer member of the industry.”