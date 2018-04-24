The Nine: Elizabeth Newton

Name: Elizabeth Newton

Elizabeth Newton

Title: Live Events Account Manager

Company: Cory’s Audio Visual

Twitter: @ElizNewton

Location: Charlotte, NC

Overtime: When she’s not working, you can find Newton tackling her side hustle—Loops & Belles, a paper company that features witty, sassy, and colorful greeting cards.

Why You Need To Know Her: Elizabeth Newton goes above and beyond all day, every day. At age 30, she’s already figured out that AV is more than the equipment. She aims to provide everyone with an exceptional experience, which keeps her customers coming back time and time again.

A Series of Events: Like many of us, Newton didn’t plan on working in the AV industry. “I grew up in the performing arts world, and majored in entertainment business at Oklahoma City University,” said Newton. “My dream job was to plan the behind-the-scenes production at New York Fashion Week.” After graduating college, Newton started her career as an event planner.

After five years of coordinating everything from multicourse dining events under the stars to restaurant week, to charity fundraisers, Newton was presented with the opportunity to join the Cory’s Audio Visual team as an account manager for the company’s live events division. Newton has been with Cory’s since 2015, and manages the logistics and details for the company’s mid- to large-scale live event projects.

Building strong relationships is a staple of her personal and professional ethos. “One of my biggest goals is to provide our clients with as many reasons as possible to trust us to manage the audiovisual portion of their events,” she said. “From timeliness in responding to emails, going above and beyond to assist them, and their other vendors, when we are on a job site, to the handwritten post-show thank-you notes that I send following every event, I ensure they’re taken care of at every turn.”

Live event management keeps Newton’s life exciting. She’s a people person who enjoys working with some of the same clients year-to-year on recurring events, but also enjoys getting to know new people and new events. “One of the greatest challenges in my job is when a new client and/or project come across my desk,” she said. “It’s an exciting challenge, and I really look forward to those opportunities."

Newton enjoys new challenges—like when she ran the Boston Marathon.

Hustle and Heart: Newton thrives under pressure and enjoys working with people—those two factors set her up for success in the ever-changing world of live events. “I love the adrenaline rush that comes with live events,” exclaimed Newton. “You can prepare and rehearse, but when the show gets going, anything is possible. We get to make magic happen for our clients with the technology we use. And what could be better than that?”

