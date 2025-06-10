SCN Recognizes Installation Product Awards Winners at InfoComm 2025

On June 10, the day before the InfoComm 2025 show floor opened, the winners of SCN Installation Product Awards 2025 were revealed during a ceremony at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Winning products were recognized across 12 categories, including two new categories for 2025: Most Innovative KVM Solution and Most Innovative Speaker Solution (Installed).
"The SCN Installation Product Awards are all about celebrating Pro AV product innovation, and I want to congratulate all our winners for 2025," said Mark J. Pescatore, content director, Systems Contractor News. "It's clear that our industry is not resting on its laurels and that manufacturers are continuing to deliver new solutions to simplify workflows for integrators and end users."
And the winners are:
Most Innovative Audio Hardware
Extron XPA U 4004 FX Power Amplifier
Sennheiser Profile Wireless
Xilica RoomHub
Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory
MAXHUB Express Install Table Stand
NETGEAR AV M4350 Series AV Switches
WyreStorm Technologies NHD-510-TX Encoder
Most Innovative Camera
Blackmagic Design Blackmagic PYXIS 6K
Canon EOS C400
Promethean 4K ePTZ Camera
Most Innovative Collaboration Product
Haivision Command 360
LG Electronics USA LG CreateBoard 105-Inch UltraWide Interactive Display
Mersive Technologies Mersive Pro
Most Innovative Digital Signage Product
BrightSign and LG Electronics USA LG UV5N Series UHD Displays Running BrightSignOS
Chief Velocity Outdoor Pedestal System
ViewSonic LDS138-151 Direct View LED Display Solution Kit
Most Innovative Emerging Technology
Ampertronic and Listen Technologies Auri
Crestron Electronics Automate VX
QSC Q-SYS Reflect
Most Innovative KVM Solution
Matrox Video Avio 2
Most Innovative Speaker Solution (Installed)
Bose Professional Forum FC112
Shure Microflex Loudspeakers
Sonos Era 100 Pro
Most Innovative Sustainable Product Strategy
LED Studio ECLIPSE
Most Innovative Video Display
MAXHUB DVLED Raptor Series V3
Planar DirectLight Slim Series
PPDS Philips TruePerformance LED
Most Innovative Video Projection Solution
Epson America PowerLite L695SE
Panasonic Projector & Display Americas PT-RQ7
Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product
Vaddio EasyIP Dock
Each of the nominated products were submitted by their respective manufacturers. Industry professionals were able to vote for their favorite products through a ballot accessed through avnetwork.com. Up to three winners were selected in each category, based on the number of entries. The nominated product must have first shipped between January 1, 2024, and May 9, 2025. Products that won in last year’s awards program were not eligible in any category this year.