SCN Recognizes Installation Product Awards Winners at InfoComm 2025

On June 10, the day before the InfoComm 2025 show floor opened, the winners of SCN Installation Product Awards 2025 were revealed during a ceremony at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Winning products were recognized across 12 categories, including two new categories for 2025: Most Innovative KVM Solution and Most Innovative Speaker Solution (Installed).

"The SCN Installation Product Awards are all about celebrating Pro AV product innovation, and I want to congratulate all our winners for 2025," said Mark J. Pescatore, content director, Systems Contractor News. "It's clear that our industry is not resting on its laurels and that manufacturers are continuing to deliver new solutions to simplify workflows for integrators and end users."

And the winners are:

Most Innovative Audio Hardware

Extron XPA U 4004 FX Power Amplifier

Sennheiser Profile Wireless

Xilica RoomHub



Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory

MAXHUB Express Install Table Stand

NETGEAR AV M4350 Series AV Switches

WyreStorm Technologies NHD-510-TX Encoder



Most Innovative Camera

(Image credit: Future)

Blackmagic Design Blackmagic PYXIS 6K

Canon EOS C400

Promethean 4K ePTZ Camera



Most Innovative Collaboration Product

Haivision Command 360

LG Electronics USA LG CreateBoard 105-Inch UltraWide Interactive Display

Mersive Technologies Mersive Pro



Most Innovative Digital Signage Product

BrightSign and LG Electronics USA LG UV5N Series UHD Displays Running BrightSignOS

Chief Velocity Outdoor Pedestal System

ViewSonic LDS138-151 Direct View LED Display Solution Kit



Most Innovative Emerging Technology

(Image credit: Future)

Ampertronic and Listen Technologies Auri

Crestron Electronics Automate VX

QSC Q-SYS Reflect



Most Innovative KVM Solution

Matrox Video Avio 2



Most Innovative Speaker Solution (Installed)

Bose Professional Forum FC112

Shure Microflex Loudspeakers

Sonos Era 100 Pro



Most Innovative Sustainable Product Strategy

LED Studio ECLIPSE



Most Innovative Video Display

MAXHUB DVLED Raptor Series V3

Planar DirectLight Slim Series

PPDS Philips TruePerformance LED



Most Innovative Video Projection Solution

(Image credit: Future)

Epson America PowerLite L695SE

Panasonic Projector & Display Americas PT-RQ7



Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product

Vaddio EasyIP Dock



Each of the nominated products were submitted by their respective manufacturers. Industry professionals were able to vote for their favorite products through a ballot accessed through avnetwork.com. Up to three winners were selected in each category, based on the number of entries. The nominated product must have first shipped between January 1, 2024, and May 9, 2025. Products that won in last year’s awards program were not eligible in any category this year.