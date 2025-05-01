The Future of Pro AV, Today: The May Issue of SCN Welcomes The Nine

Meet Pro AV's rising young stars, and go behind the scenes at NASCAR and the content explosion.

The May issue of SCN is now available to download.

Every May, SCN welcomes The Nine. We celebrate these young Pro AV up-and-comers who are setting the tone for the future of the industry. This year, we highlight leaders in engineering, product and business development, sales, service, training, virtual production, and operations. Mark J. Pescatore, Jennifer Guhl, and Wayne Cavadi sat down and spoke to the select group to profile these trailblazers.

Also, this month, be sure to check out:

  • A behind-the-scenes look at the tech powering the new NASCAR Remote Race Control Room.
  • The most important considerations for podcasters in the content explosion.
  • How to deal with 'hybrid permanence.'
  • How to leverage AI for a smoother return to office.
  • And an executive Q&A with KLA Laboratories CEO.

Download your issue today.

Wayne Cavadi
Wayne Cavadi
Senior Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.

