The Nine: Maura Quinn

Name: Maura Quinn

Title: Communications Specialist/Business Analyst

Company: TierPM

Twitter: @MarsAVIT

Location: Long Beach, CA

Overtime: Quinn spends her free time being creative: writing poetry and songs, dancing, playing the guitar, and more. She loves to attend live music shows—even if she is unfamiliar with the artist. Finally, she loves to play with her chihuahua-dachshund mix, Lucille Ball.

Why You Need To Know Her: Maura Quinn, 25, understands the value of creativity in the pro AV industry and isn’t afraid to venture into the unknown. After graduating with a B.A. in communications from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Quinn was unsure where she was heading … but she knew she wanted to combine her love of art, marketing, and technology.

She applied for an IT data analyst position at TierPM because has an “affinity for data, spreadsheets, and creating pretty reports.” She got the job and spent the next six months creating data-heavy reports for clients. Because of her experience in communications, her manager eventually transitioned her from that position to a marketing communications.

Jill of All Trades: In her current position, Quinn has a wide variety of responsibilities. She manages all of the marketing strategies, creates content, generates sales leads, and handles social media. She explained that the latter task is much more complicated than people realize.

“Usually when something is not well respected, it’s because it is not understood. Some people see social media as a waste of time or something to use with friends and family and not for business, which is a missed opportunity,” she said. “People underestimate the value of social media because the ROI isn’t always right in front of them. It’s important to understand that the value comes from the community it creates, the relationships it builds, and the wealth of information it provides about your audience of potential customers.”

In addition, Quinn is also the marketing lead for TierPM’s data dashboard development projects and application deployment projects i.e. Zoom, MS Teams, Webex.

Finally, she has kept to her roots and is also a project manager for IT data analysis and application development projects.

Making Connections: Through her work with the AVIXA Women’s Council and the AVIXA Diversity Council, Quinn has created partnerships, made new friends, and found mentors. “In the grand scheme of things, I honestly feel that everyone in the AV industry is my mentor,” Quinn said. “I learn from every single interaction I have with AV professionals, and I’m always watching what people do as a means of learning.”

In particular, Quinn has found a mentor in her manager and SCN Hall of Famer Marika Aquino. “When I first started at TierPM, Marika took me under her wing and made sure to teach me everything she knows,” she said with a smile.

In conclusion, Quinn said she’s “extremely grateful to have found the AV industry. This industry allows me to be all parts of myself and motivates me to be even better. AV professionals are artists. They use their tools to create an experience unlike anything else. I love that about the industry.”

Get to know the rest of The Nine.

Learn more about Maura on this episode of AVNation.