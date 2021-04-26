The Nine 2021: Amanda Boyer

Title: General Manager

Company: AV Chicago

Location: Washington, D.C.

Twitter: @MandaEbs

Overtime: Outside of the office, Boyer enjoys spending time with her husband Brad and her dog Shelby, and volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. She is working on completing an MBA at James Madison University.

Why You Need to Know Her: Amanda Boyer, 34, is passionate about the business of AV—she’s a whiz at organizing things and turning big ideas into actionable plans.

“I love the tech and I love the people,” Boyer said when asked about why she loves AV. “There is always something new to explore and learn.”

The Beginning: Boyer began her professional career at AVIXA, where she worked for more than a decade. She was hired as an account manager, honed her skills in several different positions, and eventually became the organization’s senior director of member services.

“At AVIXA, I led an amazing team that helped members get the maximum value out of their membership,” she said. “My team was responsible for growing engagement in all AVIXA councils and all the programs within the mentorship and APEx programs. We were the concierge for members and non-members throughout the organization, and we also worked on expanding membership.”

Equality for All: One of Boyer’s favorite responsibilities at AVIXA was working with the various councils—particularly the AVIXA Women’s Council and the AVIXA Diversity Council, which she helped establish.

“As the staff liaison to the AVIXA Women’s Council and in helping establish the AVIXA Diversity Council, I had the unique privilege to help bring important industry voices front and center,” she said. “The AVIXA Women’s Council has developed and expanded a global network of women and men who support women in the AV industry. This community has done great work in providing a space for women to come together and support each other.”

“With diversity, you are able to pull from people’s experiences, creativity, and viewpoints,” Boyer continued. “By being open to ideas and thoughts beyond your own, you allow for a greater opportunity to create new and exciting opportunities."

All In: Boyer, who was laid off during AVIXA’s strategic realignment in August 2020, briefly left the industry to work for a large IT and business consulting firm … but she didn’t stay away for long.

“Getting laid off during COVID-19, I had no clue what I wanted to do next, so I took a job outside the industry,” Boyer said. “I quickly realized that my career home is in AV and that I wanted to get back to my community.”

Not long after she left AV, the co-owners of AV Chicago—Andrew Brode and Justin Frick—reached out to Boyer to discuss a new position. They were looking for someone who knew AV, knew the players, and had strong organizational skills … and Boyer fit the bill. She jumped at the opportunity and now serves as general manager and helps the co-owners run the company.

“I have the privilege to work with a great team. I drive our marketing strategy, lead our sales initiatives, oversee our warehouse, and make sure our customer experience is excellent,” she said. “Yesterday, I was in-studio helping as a stagehand. There is always something fun I get to do. One of our core values is that we are ‘all in,’ so as a team, we do whatever it takes to get the job done.”

Solid Advice: Boyer, who will no doubt go far in her career, has some words of wisdom to share with young #AVTweeps: “Speak up! As a young professional, I raised my hand at every opportunity to learn something new or join a project team. It opened doors and opportunities for me, and I found great mentors along the way. Now, as a leader, I look for the people who raise their hands.”

