Celebrating Women in AV/IT 2026: Gina Sansivero

Gina Sansivero, Vice President Marketing & Corporate Communications at AtlasIED

How long have you been part of the AV/IT industry, and how did you get into it? My first InfoComm was two months after I started my first job in the industry in 2005. It was my decision to grow my career in marketing that led me to the opportunity in technology. I interviewed for a marketing position in a small start-up tech company (the first interview was over two hours!!!), and the rest is history. But it is the community and network, fast-paced evolution, and professional growth and challenges that keep me here.

What is your role at your organization? As the Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications, my favorite part of the job is being able to make connections and help support individuals’ growth both on my team and in the industry in general. Marketing is a fantastic career; as a marketing strategist, my days are never dull, and working for an energetic and evolving company keeps me on my game, but the ability to help others achieve their professional goals is ultimately what I will take away from my career in marketing.

Do you have any advice for young women entering our industry? I do have a few pieces of advice!

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1: Constantly and consistently make connections with others (not just ladies) in the industry. Maintain relationships. Networking is great, but having deep relationships will support you long term.

2: Use your voice. Just because you are new to the industry doesn’t mean you don’t have a perspective that is valuable. Otherwise, you likely would not have been hired. Believe in your knowledge, but keep an open mind and keep learning. Growth is not simply about moving up; it’s about expansion in all directions. 3) Volunteer- it’s a great way to make connections and to learn about new facets of the industry you may not be regularly exposed to! 4) Trust yourself, but don’t make hasty decisions. What I mean by that is- you know what’s right and wrong for you. All professionals face roadblocks or hurdles. Take the time to find out what your professional non-negotiables are (priorities, morals, etc) and hold true to them. Don’t, however, mistake general professional hurdles with something you cannot navigate (unless they are a non-negotiable). Hurdles can be opportunities to think differently, learn something new, develop patience, or get stronger.

What would you like to share to help people get to know your personal side? In 2023, my cousin and I lived on a sailboat for 4 days to get our ASA101 (American Sailing Association) certification. I have always loved the water (I mean, I live on an island 😊), but this experience allowed me to experience the water differently, learn a new language (seriously), not take myself too seriously, and challenge myself physically and mentally in new ways. My cousin and I grew closer, made new friends, and had a great time being [mostly] disconnected. And I acquired new skills that I use daily. Also, I can say I am a sailor!!!

Check out more Women in AV/IT stories here.