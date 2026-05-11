Pro AV Newsmakers: Diversified Has a New CIO, Riedel Communications Appoints New CFO and COO, and More

There were some big strategic moves this week from Diversified and Riedel Communications, as well as new (or renewed!) partnerships from Powersoft and Nanolumens.

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As always, we're here to make sure you stay caught up on all the big Pro AV news of the week. Get caught up on what you may have missed from the week that was.

People on the Move

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Diversified Welcomes Viral Tripathi as CIO

(Image credit: Diversified)

Diversified has appointed Viral Tripathi as chief information officer (CIO). The technology executive brings more than 30 years of experience leading enterprise transformation and delivering business outcomes in private equity-backed professional services and global organizations where strategic vision, global scale and agility in execution matter.

At Diversified, Tripathi leads the company's enterprise technology strategy, overseeing global IT across applications, cybersecurity, data and analytics, digital innovation, infrastructure, and business systems. His role includes strengthening the digital and data foundation needed to support AI enablement, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring technology serves as a true driver of commercial value and long-term competitive advantage.

Riedel Appoints Marc Engroff as CFO

Marc Engroff (right) and Frank Eischet (left). (Image credit: Riedel Communications)

Riedel Communications expanded its leadership structure, appointing Marc Engroff as chief financial officer (CFO) of Riedel Communications. At the same time, Frank Eischet transitions into the role of chief operating officer (COO) of the Riedel Group, with an increased focus on group-level strategy and cross-functional alignment.

Engroff assumes responsibility for key corporate functions including finance, controlling, M&A, global purchasing, and IT. He plays a central part in further developing the company’s financial structures and supporting its sustainable growth trajectory. With Engroff taking over operational financial leadership within Riedel Communications, Eischet is now dedicating greater focus to overarching priorities across the Riedel Group, including strategic alignment, operational scalability, and the continued development of global structures. He continues to serve as managing director of Riedel Communications alongside Thomas Riedel, jointly representing both the company and the Riedel Group.

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Smode Tech Expands Development Team with Four New Hires

(Image credit: Smode Tech)

Smode Tech has added four new team members across software development and research roles. Aurore Bordes joined as a C++ graphics application developer and product specialist. In this dual role, contributes to new feature development while also supporting the technical needs of SMODE’s user base.



Nicolas Tisserand joined as a senior software developer, where he is focused on the extension and maintenance of the SMODE software suite. He brings more than 20 years of programming experience across a wide range of domains, including music software, 3D reconstruction, virtual and mixed reality and robotics, with expertise in C++, C, Rust and several other languages across desktop, mobile and embedded platforms. Manu Cheremeh joined as a CIFRE doctoral researcher, and will split his time 50% at Smode Tech and 50% in the ATI Paris 8 University lab over the next three years. His is working on research, development, and integration of real-time generative AI modules within SMODE.



Finally, Maxime Cots joined as a senior software developer. His focus is on improving how SMODE handles asset input and output, including images and video, to streamline workflows for studio artists. Cots brings experience from Lumiscaphe, a real-time graphics and VR software company, and MPC/The Mill, the visual effects studio, where he developed internal pipeline tools including rigging engines, render submitters and task orchestration systems.

Partnerships

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Nanolumens Partners With 3Dot Technologies

Nanolumens has formed a partnership with 3Dot Technologies, a Burlington, Ontario-based distributor specializing in video wall systems. The partnership expands Nanolumens’ presence in Canada and enables broader access to its full portfolio of display solutions across all vertical markets.

Through the distribution partnership, 3Dot Technologies will provide regional sales support, system design consultation, installation and integration services for Nanolumens direct view LED and video processing solutions. 3Dot Technologies brings experience in designing and deploying customized video wall systems across a wide range of industries, including government, corporate, retail, healthcare, higher education, transportation, entertainment and more. The company supports projects through demonstration, consultation, system configuration, installation and ongoing maintenance.

Powersoft Renews Technology Partnership with Bose Professional

Powersoft has renewed its long-term technology partnership with Bose Professional, extending a collaboration that has seen the two companies develop a shared amplification platform for the professional installed sound market. Under the renewed agreement, Bose Professional will continue to market the PowerShareX four-channel amplifier series, comprising the PSX1204D, PSX2404D and PSX4804D, built on Powersoft’s amplification technology. The platform is well suited to a wide range of environments where permanently installed audio systems are required, including corporate spaces, hotels, retail outlets, educational facilities, theatres, performing arts centres, places of worship and sports facilities.

The PowerShareX series combines high energy efficiency, precise audio signal control and significant power density in a compact form factor. Designed to operate within the Bose Professional ControlSpace ecosystem, which brings together amplifiers, processors and loudspeakers under a single unified software platform, the amplifiers simplify deployment while maintaining seamless functionality across integrated audio installations.

Pro AV around the Globe

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In an effort to expand its European footprint, LEA Professional has partnered with Aura Audio, an AV distributor based in the South West coast of Finland. This partnership will bring LEA Professional’s extensive technology catalog to customers throughout Finland.

With over 30 years of experience in the professional audio industry, the Aura Audio team is positioned to expand LEA’s reach in Europe. Through this partnership, Aura Audio will represent LEA Professional’s Network Connect series of professional amplifiers and companion Dante Connect series featuring Dante and AES67 connectivity. These series enable integrators to utilize cloud-based remote control, monitoring, notifications, and more from any internet-enabled device, allowing them to stay connected anywhere in the world.