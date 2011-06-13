Vaddio Reveals New CeilingVIEW Camera Lift

Built for the Vaddio ClearVIEW HD 18/19/20 family of cameras, the CeilingVIEW HD HideAway Camera Lift provides a mounting solution for concealing a camera above a ceiling when not in use. While in use, the camera is quietly lowered from the ceiling and when turned off, it will automatically retract back into the ceiling.

“People tend to feel more comfortable when there isn’t a visible camera in the room,” said Vaddio president, Rob Sheeley. “We created the CeilingVIEW HideAway Lift system for Vaddio cameras to provide our integrators with a architecturally transparent design for keeping cameras completely hidden in a room when they are not being used.”