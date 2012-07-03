Southern California Traffic Agency Selects Barco

Barco and CompView — an AV solutions provider for mission-critical environments — have developed a 100 percent digital traffic management visualization platform for the City of Garden Grove in California.
- The Barco video wall serves as the cornerstone of the City's new $3.5 million George L. Allen Traffic Management Center, which is completely built on a fiber optic backbone, connecting real-time traffic, utilities and public safety information into a centralized data management center.
- With the Barco solution, the City becomes the first to own and operate a system which enables operators to view and control an interconnected array of municipal - and ultimately freeway - traffic cams which capture and feed data into a single visualization system.
- Barco's OL-521 50-inch full HD 16:9 LED video wall modules create a panoramic wall featuring a 2,160 x 5,760 pixel desktop area to display live video from 37 cameras positioned around the City. Plans are also in the works to ultimately connect Caltrans cameras located along the 22 Freeway.
- "Garden Grove is the first city in southern California to create a full fiber backbone, which allows us to maximize the outstanding image quality and resolution of the Barco video walls," said Jeff Kaylor, senior design engineer for CompView. "We've always trusted Barco to provide a high-quality product and they deliver what they promise with no exceptions when it comes to excellent performance and reliability."