Utah Scientific Adds Router Control Panels

Utah Scientific introduced a new family of menu-based router control panels at IBC2011.

The new panels feature high-resolution, full-color LCD displays and buttons, offering a new level of user-friendly operation for today's increasingly complex routing systems.

The UCP-LC series panels offer 16 or 32 buttons in a compact 1-RU package, and an innovative 3-RU panel with dual-touch-screen LCD displays. All of the new panels are based on a completely new, user-definable menu system that provides a completely open platform for defining all panel functions — from basic operation to the most sophisticated router management functions — on a panel-by-panel basis.

"We are very excited about the new approach that our UCP-LC panels bring to the design of the user interface for our routing systems," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "A routing system's control panels are the key to making the system intuitive to learn and to operate. Our customers have been helping us design these new panels so that they provide the right combination of simplicity for basic functions and power to control the more complex operations. This family of panels will help our customers build systems that set new standards for ease of use and flexibility."