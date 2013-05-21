SH Acoustics Marks 10 Years, Expands with California Office

- Acoustic and audio consulting firm, SH Acoustics, is celebrating its 10th anniversary and the opening of its southern California office.
- The Connecticut-based firm, which also has a branch in Australia, specializes in the acoustic and audio design for museums, high-end residences and other select commercial projects. Jeremiah Flaherty, one of SH Acoustics' key team members, will become the director of the new California office, which will focus primarily on growing the company's body of work in the western U.S. and various international regions.
- Over the past 10 years, SH Acoustics has been honored to be part of prestigious museum projects, including the Newseum in Washington DC, National Museum of the American Indian in Washington DC and New York, and the King Abdullah University Museum in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Their private work has included homes ranging from 1,000 to 100,000 square feet located throughout the USA, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Caribbean. One of their most innovative private projects in Orange County, CA was recently featured on HGTV's Million Dollar Rooms.
- "Since our founding in 2003, we've led the tremendous evolution in our key acoustic design markets. Demands for our service have resulted in the need and opportunity for a West Coast presence," said SH Acoustics' president and principal consultant, Steve Haas. "The California office is a natural extension of our national reach and a jumping off point for further Pacific Rim expansion. This will reinforce our established relationships and proven track record within the commercial and residential building industries."
- Flaherty has been with SH Acoustics for more than seven years and has an extensive background in architecture, construction methods and audio and acoustic design. A native of Chicago, Mr. Flaherty attended Columbia College and is an active member of the Acoustical Society of America, the Audio Engineering Society and Synergetic Audio Concepts (SYN-AUD-CON). He has been involved in some of the firm's most prominent residential and museum projects.
- "The demand for highly-engineered acoustic spaces will only continue to grow in California and other western U.S. regions," said Flaherty. "Our expertise and creativity in developing these environments solidly supports our position as a leader in creating world-class aural experiences."