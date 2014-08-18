RTI to Ship Stylish T2i Remote Control

Remote Technologies Incorporated (RTI) is now shipping its sleek T2i remote control. Offering many of the features of a high-end remote control, such as a color touchscreen, dual-RF capability, and fully programmable interface, the sophisticated device allows users to leverage advanced technologies at a budget-friendly price.
Remote Technologies Incorporated T2i
- “Integrators and consumers alike will be pleased with the performance and value this new controller offers,” said Pete Baker, vice president of sales and marketing for RTI. “For installers, it’s simple to customize the GUI and hard buttons to match the needs of their customers, providing the flexibility to incorporate the T2i into any installation. For end users, the advanced ergonomics, color touchscreen, two-way control capabilities, and affordable price point make it a very attractive option.”
- Setting a new standard for stylish innovation, the T2i, along with RTI’s newest lineup of remote controls, brings customers a thinner, sleeker, more ergonomically designed controller. The remote’s extensive list of innovative features includes an accelerometer for rapid “instant-on” control, a flush-mount 2.8-inch edge-to-edge LCD touchscreen, a cursor button for simple list navigation, and a backlit keypad for continued control within darker settings. For added convenience, the T2i comes with 47 fully programmable keypad buttons, four of which feature keycaps that can be interchanged with an included set of pre-engraved keycaps or with custom-engraved keycaps using the RTI Laser Shark service.
- For the ultimate in reliability, the T2i includes two built-in wireless modes. In addition to direct IR control with a wide IR transmitting frequency range, the remote features RTI’s revolutionary dual-RF platform — supporting both 433-MHz RF for one-way control and 2.4-GHz ZigBee for bi-directional communication with RTI processors and supported third-party electronics such as music servers, lighting and HVAC systems, and many more. During downtime, the T2i handily slides into a minimalist docking station, which features a connector for an even more reliable charging process.
- Now shipping, the T2i is available at an MSRP of $499.