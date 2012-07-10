Agenda Announced for July 25th RoadShow, NYC

The InfoComm/NewBay Media Roadshow will take place in New York City on July 25 at the Metropolitan Pavilion. (Address is 125 West 18th Street, however the entrance to the North Pavilion, where the Roadshow will be held, is located at 110 West 19th Street.) The Roadshow is where the AV industry gets together to network, attend seminars and product demos and share information on how to be profitable in today's market.

Note that the July 25th event will feature a special afternoon, InfoComm-led “Integrator/Consultant Panel” to explore some hot topics in installed AV, as seen from the both the design and installation perspectives. And the InfoComm Roundtable will have interactive discussion about smart buildings, youth in the AV industry, digital signage, and sustainable AV.

Now more than ever it is important for the industry to get together, network, and share information on how to be profitable in a new landscape where competition is tough and customers are tougher. NewBay Media teams with InfoComm to provide the Roadshow as lively means for doing so. In each city pros will enjoy a full day of business and technical tracks, as well as exhibits, breakfast, lunch, and cocktail networking sessions. And Roadshow Attendees receive InfoComm CTS Renewal Units (RU’s)

This is the day’s agenda:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 25 2012

10:00 - 10:30am: Registration | Coffee | Exhibitor Showcase

10:25am: Introduction | David Keene, Executive Editor, Rental & Staging Magazine

10:30 - 11:15am: BUSINESS KEYNOTE| Tom Stimson | The Stimson Group (1 InfoComm RU) Manufacturer Training (.5 InfoComm RU)

11:15 - 12:00pm: TECHNICAL PRESENTATION– Staging |Andre LeJeune, CTS | InfoComm (1 InfoComm RU)

11:15-12:15:

Manufacturing training from Sony (.5 InfoComm RU)

Manufacturing Training from Intellievent (.5 InfoComm RU)

12:00 - 1:15pm: Networking Lunch & Exhibit Showcase Open

1:15 – 2:15pm: INTEGRATOR/Consultant Panel | Duffy Wilbert, moderator

(.5 InfoComm RU)

1:15 – 2:15pm: Manufacturer Training TBA (.5 InfoComm RU)

2:15 - 3:30pm: InfoComm Roundtable discussion– industry topics for rental & staging (.5 InfoComm RU)

2:15 - 3:30pm:

Manufacturing Training From Premier Mounts (.5 InfoComm RU)

Manufacturing Training Flex Rental (.5 InfoComm RU)

3:30 - 5:00pm: Networking Reception & Exhibitor Showcase Open

If you're near New York City, this is your best opportunity to catch the Roadshow on its way across the nation, as the Roadshow rolls into Metropolitan Pavilion, in Manhattan, on Wednesday, July 25.