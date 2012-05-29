Draper New Carrying Cases

During InfoComm 2012, Draper, Inc. will be unveiling a new carrying case for rental products. Draper’s engineers have redesigned the carrying cases for the company’s rental products, such as FocalPoint, StageScreen, Ultimate Folding Screen and Cinefold. “We undertook this redesign after hearing from rental and staging dealers about the carrying cases currently available in the industry,” according to Draper Rental and Staging Products Manager Jim Hoodlebrink. “The people who use our products every day told us they wanted a case with more interior space, and that can be stacked or stood on end.” Draper has also added Velcro straps for stronger tie-down support, wheels for easy movement and an ergonomic inset handle to avoid stress on the arm when moving.

Draper is also showing several new optional accessories for the company’s FocalPoint and StageScreen modular projection screens. Optional middle support sections and integrated special T-sections now allow for wider, stronger and flatter StageScreens, whether flown or on legs. A new optional longer leg base for FocalPoint allows for faster assembly and stronger support for large sizes. Draper booth: #C8319 at InfoComm 2012, June 13-15 in Las Vegas. For more information: www.draperinc.com