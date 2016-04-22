Peerless-AV Expands SmartMount Line to Support Microsoft Surface Hub

Peerless-AV's SmartMount Flat Panel Cart for the Microsoft Surface Hub

The What: Peerless-AV has released its SmartMount line of mobile carts and flat, tilt, and articulating wall mounts for the Microsoft Surface Hub.

The What Else: For mobile solutions in corporate applications, hospitality events, and education settings, Peerless-AV’s SmartMount Flat Panel Cart (SR598-HUB) was designed to securely mount the 55-inch and 84-inch versions of the Microsoft Surface Hub at Microsoft’s recommended display positioning height of 55-inch. The cart is UL rated up to 300 lbs. and offers vertical adjustment so the display can be positioned at any height up to 60-inch from the floor, if needed. The large rolling casters provide a smooth way to move the displays from one location to the next while the locking feature offers a stable foundation for use in touch applications.

Corner bumpers are provided on the base of the cart to protect doorways and walls from unintentional damage while moving the cart and if desired, an optional keyboard tray can be located on either column under the display.

For more permanent solutions, Peerless-AV’s SmartMount line features a variety of wall mounts ideal for increasing the functionality of the Microsoft Surface Hub. The SmartMount Universal Flat Wall Mounts (SF650 & SF680-HUB) offer versatile installation features and mounting options for the 55-inch and 84-inch models. Horizontal and vertical adjustment abilities allow for post-installation leveling while a low-profile design offers a sleek look. Security screws deter tampering and theft and an open wall-plate design offers total wall access, increasing electrical and cable management options.

With the SmartMount Articulating Wall Arm Mount (SA771PU), users can extend the 55-inch Microsoft Surface Hub up to 26.60-inch or fully retract it to just 3.10-inch as well as vertically tilt it 15 degrees up and 5 degrees down, making it easier than ever to find the perfect viewing position for each and every use. The Articulating Wall Arm Mount’s I-Shaped Adaptor plate ensures accessibility to the back of the Microsoft Surface Hub.

The SmartMount Universal Tilt Wall Mount (ST650) series for the 55-inch Microsoft Surface Hub also offers great adaptability, featuring IncreLok tilt technology to lock the tilt angle at installation to prevent tampering or moving.

The Bottom Line: Peerless-AV’s SmartMount cart and wall mount solutions for the Microsoft Surface Hub are available now via Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution networks.