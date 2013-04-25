New Study Reveals That Physicians Embrace Patient Self-Tracking

- In 2013, 70 percent of physicians report that at least one of their patients is sharing health measurement data with them, according to the new Taking the Pulse U.S. 2013 study from healthcare market research and advisory firm Manhattan Research. However, the methods patients use to share their health measurements with healthcare professionals remain primarily low-tech. The most common forms used by patients are handwriting the data or giving the physician a printout of their information.
- This year's Taking the Pulse U.S. study surveyed 2,950 U.S. practicing physicians online in Q1 2013 across more than 25 specialties.
- Moreover, physicians' attitudes toward patients tracking their data are positive. Nearly three-quarters of physicians agree that self-tracking leads to better patient outcomes.
- "Self-tracking is already a part of the care paradigm and its prevalence is going to accelerate rapidly as digital connection, payment reform, and outcome-focused delivery make advances," said James Avallone, director of physician research at Manhattan Research. "We are seeing physician attitudes toward self-tracking aligning with policy, which is encouraging for all stakeholders involved."