Bretford Releases Sofa with Integrated Power Station

- Bretford Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of technology-enabled furniture for agile learning and business environments, has unveiled a new MOTIV High Back Sofa.
- The unique sofa, which is currently available for order, was created to provide a private, comfortable space with optional power accessibility to charge laptops, tablets and other mobile devices.
- Bretford says the MOTIV High Back Sofa is engineered for comfort, privacy, and power support in any lounge environment. It’s the only high back sofa available with a power module that includes an AC outlet as well as USB charging. The newest addition to the popular line of Bretford MOTIV soft seating, it was designed for use in casual learning environments, such as higher education libraries, lounges and cafés, but is also ideal for common areas of K-12 schools, corporate offices, and public buildings.
- “Open lounge environments, while warm and inviting, can generate a lot of noise that can be distracting if a student or professional is trying to work,” said Dan Berger, product management team lead for Bretford Manufacturing Inc. “The high walls and back of the new MOTIV sofa provide both privacy and sound obstruction. When you add the optional AC and USB power, it becomes an excellent workspace or simply a place to rest while charging a laptop or mobile device.”
- All MOTIV soft seating products, which include modular and freestanding sofas, chairs and benches, can be upholstered in a wide variety of fabrics and leathers and are available with optional power. When combined with Bretford’s occasional tables, the MOTIV line transforms casual spaces into informal learning environments, the company says.