A Haircut That Sounds As Good As It Looks?

When Jeff Brewer, VP of residential sales at SoundTube Entertainment, sat down in his stylist’s chair at Vincent Michael Salon in Orange County, CA, he realized something: The salon experience could sound better. Music was always playing, but customers had no control over what they heard.

Brewer saw an opportunity to introduce the SoundTube Focal Point, an audio spotlight speaker designed to deliver highly directional sound. Mounted directly above Michael’s chair, the speaker lets each client enjoy their own music, podcast, or audiobook without disturbing anyone else in the salon.

The Focal Point FP6030-II uses advanced planar driver technology to create a tight, conical audio beam. When placed above a listener, it creates a personal listening zone similar to wearing headphones, but without anything on your ears. Sound is clear and focused in the listening area, while ambient noise in the room is unaffected.

This makes it ideal for environments where multiple audio sources exist in the same space, such as museums, retail stores, libraries, and now, salons.

Michael, the salon owner and stylist, worked with local integrator, Rob Miller, owner of AV Pros in San Clemente, to install the Focal Point above his chair so that each client can choose their own soundtrack. With a quick connection from their phone to the Sonos app, the speaker directs audio straight to the client, while the rest of the salon continues with its own ambiance.

“Clients love it,” said Michael. “They’re surprised the sound is so clear and private, almost like it’s following them. Some listen to podcasts, others choose their favorite playlist. It makes their time in the chair more enjoyable and personalized.”

For integrators, the Vincent Michael Salon installation demonstrates the versatility and marketability of SoundTube’s Focal Point speaker. While it has long been popular in museums, exhibits, and libraries for its ability to deliver private audio in public spaces, this project shows how integrators can extend their use into hospitality, health, and personal service businesses.

For Michael, the installation has enhanced his salon’s atmosphere and built client loyalty. For SoundTube, it demonstrates how the Focal Point speaker creates new opportunities for integrators to deliver audio in creative, profitable ways.

“Focal Point... turns audio into a personal experience,” concluded Brewer. “It is not just about technology; it is about improving everyday moments. Whether you are in a salon chair or walking through a museum, Focal Point creates a private soundscape. With over a million hair salons in the United States as of 2025, the opportunity is significant, giving integrators a clear path to grow their product offering and expand into new environments.”