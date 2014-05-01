Pakedge Front Face Switches

- Pakedge’s front face line of switches satisfy two important and conflicting requirements in AV networks—easy access to ports for frequent cabling changes while maintaining the aesthetics needed for installation in highly visible places like corporate boardrooms or retail locations. Key features include:
- · Black stealth ports and blue diagnostic LEDs for a sleek AV look
- · Three rack mounting configurations—flush, quarter, and half recessed
- · Brush plate assembly simplifies cable routing
- · Quick release cover plate assembly hides cabling for a clean finished AV look
- · Multiple models including unmanaged, managed, PoE, non-PoE, eight and 24 ports