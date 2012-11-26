DSE Content University and Hands-On Content Workshop

- Digital Signage Expo will present a new Content University Seminar Program and Hands-On Content Workshop designed to help those who are now managing and operating digital signage systems or networks develop successful content strategies and improve their content creation.
- DSE’s Content University Seminar Program, to be presented in Las Vegas February 27-28, 2013, is part of DSE’s eight-track Educational Conference and is designed for network operators and digital signage (DS) end-users responsible for programming their in-house systems. Topics to be covered include:
- The Importance of Developing a Content Strategy
- How to Identify & Plan for Content-Related Costs
- What Makes Content Effective
- Tips & Best Practices
- DSE’s Hands-On Content Workshop, a half-day program on February 26th, will feature ideas and inspiration from a faculty of well-known content creators, end-users and network operators who will focus instruction on content creation for Retail, Restaurants, Healthcare, Education and Corporate Communications.
- Richard Lebovitz, Educational Director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “Providing content that is compelling and relevant is an ongoing challenge for every type of digital signage operator and DSE’s Content University curriculum and Hands-On Content Workshop are designed to help attendees develop a realistic and successful strategy to create, source and manage messaging that is most relevant to their audiences.”
- Registration for DSE’s Content University Seminar Program, Hands-On Content Workshop, or any of DSE 2013 educational conference seminars is now open at www.digitalsignageexpo.net.
