Extron Introduces HDCP-Compliant Presentation Switcher

Extron Electronics has introduced the IN1606, a six input, HDCP-compliant video scaler that includes four HDMI inputs, two universal analog video inputs, and two simultaneous HDMI outputs.
- The IN1606 accepts a wide variety of video formats including HDMI, HDTV, RGB, and standard definition video. It features an advanced video scaling engine with 1080i deinterlacing and Deep Color processing to deliver uncompromised picture quality for output resolutions up to 1920x1200 and 2K. Enhanced audio features include six stereo inputs, fixed and variable stereo outputs, two mic/line inputs with ducking and 48 V phantom power, plus HDMI audio embedding and de-embedding. Designed for professional AV integration, the IN1606 offers a complete AV switching system with flexible control options including Ethernet, RS-232, and USB.
- "The IN1606 combines multi-input switching and signal format flexibility with advanced scaling functionality to deliver a high performance, one-box solution for today's presentation systems," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "Powerful audio capabilities are also valuable features of this scaler, enabling audio source integration and fine-tuning to suit the needs of each installation."
- To enhance and simplify integration, the IN1606 features SpeedSwitch Technology, which provides fast switching speed for HDCP-encrypted content. EDID Minder and Key Minder automatically manage EDID communication and HDCP key negotiation between input and output devices to ensure reliable operation. The IN1606 also provides immediate visual confirmation and real-time HDCP status verification, offering valuable feedback to system operators and helpdesk support staff.
- With HDMI audio embedding and de-embedding, the IN1606 can insert analog input audio signals onto the HDMI output or extract embedded HDMI audio signals. Audio breakaway allows the analog audio channels to be separated from corresponding video signals so that the audio channels can operate as an independent switcher. The IN1606 also provides complete control of advanced audio configuration settings, such as audio gain, attenuation, mixing, and ducking through an intuitive Graphical User Interface.