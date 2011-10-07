Projectiondesign Upgrades F82 Series

Fredrikstad, Norway--projectiondesign has made a resolution and electronics upgrade to bring SXGA+ resolution to its flagship F82 series three-chip DLP projector.
- The model is already available in WUXGA and 1080p resolutions, meeting the requirements for widescreen video, computer and data centric imaging, but adding SXGA+ has been a specific requirement for some key application areas, the company says.
- “By introducing the SXGA+ resolution users of systems that require 4:3 or closer to 1:1 aspect ratios optimizes the usage of pixels," said Mike Raines, visual simulation manager at projectiondesign. "SXGA+ resolution has traditionally been hard to find in 3-chip projection. Our partners in the simulation and training fields have asked for this capability, particularly to address the burgeoning update market where many manufacturers’ legacy projectors require replacement due to age. In addition, we’re happy to meet this demand head on, which also is seen in the Virtual Reality and Computer Aided Virtual Environments (CAVEs) space.”
- The new F82 sx+ projector benefits from the same features included in the company’s 3-chip DLP series.
- Advanced Optical Color Processing (ACOP) combines fixed and motorized optical filters enabling optical calibration with near infinite accuracy and no loss of bit depth. When combined with projectiondesign’s RealColor color management system, ACOP ensures on-site color calibration with performance to achieve any desired color standard.
- With brightness levels at up to 10,000 ANSI lumens, a wide range of high performance lenses, and warranty coverage of up to 5 years of 24/7 operation, the F82 sx+ is ideal for deployment in mission critical installations and applications, the company says.