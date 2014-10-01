Lightware Extensions Transmit 4K and UHD

Lightware Visual Engineering has introduced the UMX-TPS range of extension systems designed to transmit multiple video formats at resolutions up to 4K and UHD. With these transmitters video, audio and control signals can be sent up to 170 meters at full HD over a single CAT5 cable. The UMX-TPS-TX120, UMX-TPS-TX130 and UMX-TPS-TX140 transmitters are solutions for small meeting rooms, classrooms, control rooms and home cinema applications.

UMX-TPS-TX140The core concept of the Lightware UMX series transmitters is to offer multiple input types such as VGA, HDMI, DVI and Display port on the transmitter signal extender over Fiber and HDBaseT. The UMX-TPS series are the HDBaseT series universal transmitting signal extenders.

All of the transmitters offer a feature set and provide 3D and 4K support. Analog audio and video signals are converted to a digital format and can be transmitted separately from each other. Using the factory, custom or transparent EDID emulation the user can fix and lock EDID data on each input connector. Advanced EDID Management forces the required resolution from any video source and fixes the output format conforming to the system requirements. EDID can be managed independently on each input connector and each connector may have a different resolution and EDID.

The units have bi-directional and transparent IR, RS-232 and 10/100 Ethernet transmission. The RS-232 connection supports command injection allowing it to send any RS-232 control command directly through the LAN connection from an external control system.

All of transmitters are HDCP compliant, CEC and EDID transparent and feature local audio embedding. Remote powering is available through the single CAT cable, but a local power supply can also be used. They can be mounted on a rack shelf or used stand alone. They are compatible with any of the currently available TPS receiver products and can be incorporated into larger routing switchers using the TPS input boards for the Lightware MX series of modular matrix switchers up to 80x80.

Each transmitter offers a different range of video and audio signal extension. The UMX-TPS-TX120 is designed for digital and analog video and audio signals, including VGA, YPrPb and HDMI 1.4 with analog stereo audio from local input or embedded 7.1 HBR audio and HDCP encryption. It offers HDMI, VGA and stereo jack connectors.

The UMX-TPS-TX130 offers the same features as the TX120 and adds DVI signal support and a GPIO control port.

The UMX-TPS-TX140 builds on the TX130 features with an additional DisplayPort video input and a DVI-I connector offering the maximum in flexible support.