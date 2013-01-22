Belkin Debuts Plug-and-Play HDBaseT HDMI Solution

- Belkin has released its new HDBaseT HDMI audio/video extender solution for AV connectivity over Cat5e long distance applications.
- The plug-and-play solution is designed to eliminate the challenges of long-distance AV applications, including confusing, expensive and time consuming technology, with a quick-to-install solution that can transmit AV over a single Cat5e cable up to 100 meters.
- The Belkin HDBaseT is a point-to-point solution that resolves incompatibility issues across multiple AV brands. It deploys a universal protocol for heterogeneous AV environments without the use of a complex network of runner cables, pigtails, breakouts or color coded wall plates. It also supports custom long-run capability with PVC, Plenum and Riser. The result is a long-distance AV solution that requires little labor to install and manage.
- “We designed our HDBaseT solution to help AV installers achieve more without spending needless time or resources,” said Sydney Wen, product development manager for Belkin. “It’s an ideal choice for long-distance AV environments—including education, government, conference centers and signage applications—because it packs superior performance into a small, plug-and-play solution that requires a fraction of the resources to set up, move and manage.”
- The new Belkin HDBaseT is available now through Belkin’s worldwide network of distributors and value added resellers. All HDBaseT products come with a Belkin warranty (up to five years) and 24-hour tech support.