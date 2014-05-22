Kramer VM-4HN HDMI Distribution Amplifier

Kramer Electronics, a worldwide supplier of innovative and reliable signal management products, is pleased to announce the introduction of the VM-4HN, the first in line of 4K products.
- The VM-4HN is a 1:4 HDMI distribution amplifier for HDMI signals. It relocks and equalizes the signal and distributes it to four identical outputs. The VM-4HN, with its maximum data rate of 10.2Gbps (3.4Gbps per graphic channel) distributes signals with resolutions up to Quad HD (38x40x2160), 24hz refresh with 8-bit/10-bit/12-bit color, and 30 Hz refresh with 8-bit color. It also supports WUXGA (1920x1200) up to 12-bit color, and 1080p at all color bit depths.
- The VM-4HN supports Deep Colour, x.v.ColorTM, Lip Sync, HDMI Uncompressed Audio Channels, Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD, and CEC. It is HDCP compliant and features I-EDIDProTM Kramer Intelligent EDID ProcessingTM, an intelligent EDID handling and processing algorithm that ensures Plug and Play operation for HDMI systems. In addition the default, pre-programmed EDID allows the VM-4HN to be connected quickly and without having to connect a display to the output. The VM-4HN passes 3D.
- Housed in a compact DigiTOOLS enclosure, the VM-4HN comes supplied with a 5v power adapter.