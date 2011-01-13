Korg to Distribute HK Audio Products

- Melville, NY--Korg announces a new entry into its line of premium M.I. and Professional Audio brands. As of January 2011, the company will take on exclusive U.S. distribution for the Elements line of HK Audio products. With global headquarters and engineering based in Germany, HK Audio has been bringing to market high quality and environmentally responsible sound reinforcement systems for over 20 years. Their Elements line of portable audio products will be debuted in the U.S. by Korg USA at the 2011 Winter NAMM trade show.
- Korg USA president Joe Castronovo noted, “In line with Korg USA’s longstanding reputation as a brand builder, we welcome the opportunity to develop the HK brand in the U.S. HK is a high-quality and respected brand in Europe, and we’re proud to now represent them in our market.”
- “I am delighted that Korg USA decided to become our exclusive Elements partner in the U.S. market,” commented Hans Stamer, president of HK Audio. “We thank Korg USA for their trust and confidence in our company and products. I am more than convinced that this partnership will be a very successful one.”
- “Korg USA has a reputation as a strong brand builder and great sales organization. With their support and efforts, we will establish Elements and HK Audio firmly in the U.S. market,” adds Andreas Mayerl, director of International sales for HK Audio.
- The HK Audio Elements system is an innovative line-source system that links the advantages of modern line-array technology with the easy handling of ultra-compact P.A. systems. Consisting of six components, Elements offers a portable sound reinforcement solution that adapts to the varied needs of the user. Components can be added or removed from the system via E-Connect, a unique new integrated coupler/bus that provides quick “mix n’ match” capabilities for adapting to any scenario. A complete sound system occupies a very small footprint, and is ultra compact and lightweight for extreme portability. It can be set up in just a few minutes, whether configured as a powerful P.A. for the local town hall, an unobtrusive setup for a worship application or a sound-pumping system for a wedding on the weekend.
Topics