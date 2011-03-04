Extron Ships HDMI Audio De-Embedder

Anaheim, CA--Extron Electronics is now shipping the HAE 100, an audio de-embedder that extracts the audio from the HDMI signal and provides outputs for analog stereo and digital S/PDIF audio.
- The HAE 100, Extron's new audio de-embedder.
- The HAE 100 supports data rates up to 6.75 Gbps for compatibility with HDMI 1.3 Deep Color. It is HDCP compliant and compatible with HDTV 1080p/60 or computer-video resolutions up to 1920x1200. The HAE 100 is equipped with several integrator-friendly features, including a buffered HDMI video output with EDID Minder for simplified EDID management between the input source and the display, plus input cable equalization and comprehensive LED status display.
- "The HAE 100 offers a convenient and simple solution for integrators needing audio to be extracted from any HDMI signal when separate routing of audio is required for the sound system," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "It is part of a growing family of HDMI problem-solving products from Extron, designed to simplify the process of integrating HDMI signals into pro AV systems."
- EDID Minder automatically manages EDID communication between the input source and the display, ensuring the source powers up properly and delivers content to the display. Input cable equalization compensates for weak source signals or signal loss when using long input cable assemblies.
- LEDs on the front panel offer comprehensive, real-time device status monitoring, including HDMI input/output and audio output signal presence, HDCP authentication, and whether the extracted audio is two-channel PCM or encoded bitstream audio for Dolby Digital or DTS Digital Surround. A mini USB port on the front panel provides convenient access for device configuration. The HAE 100 is housed in a compact 1U, quarter rack width metal enclosure.