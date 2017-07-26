ISE, VR Days Europe to Cooperate on Amsterdam Festival

Integrated Systems Events, producers of the Integrated Systems Europe exhibition, has announced an official cooperation with the VR Days Europe festival, which takes place in Amsterdam on October 25-27, 2017.

Integrated Systems Events will provide content, marketing, and organizational support for VR Days Europe; in return, VR Days Europe will produce a new VR Days event at ISE 2018, specifically targeted toward ISE exhibitors and attendees.

VR Days is a celebration of virtual and augmented reality content, creativity, and production taking place in five different venues across the city. Now in its third year, VR Days Europe 2017 – Where Realities Meet – will be comprised of a mix of events featuring a range of keynotes, sessions, workshops, and seminars. VR Days 2016 drew more than 3,000 attendees.

For Integrated Systems Events, the agreement with VR Days forms part of its strategic commitment to develop complementary technology and business events to sit alongside the annual four-day Integrated Systems Europe exhibition. Integrated Systems Events also produces the DSS series of international conferences and the Smart Building Conference.

“Our mission is to unite the VR and AR communities, to inspire creative minds, and to drive business forward,” said VR Days Europe festival director Benjamin de Wit. “I am delighted that we are working with ISE as we complement one another perfectly. Together we are confident that we can develop the event and the brand. A number of the vertical market sectors we cover are extremely relevant for the AV marketplace. There is the potential for a great deal of synergy.”

VR Days Europe 2017 comprises five key components, hosted in five different locations: The VR Days Europe Conference, held at the DeLaMar Theatre, will showcase the leading VR and AR creative professionals in a dedicated one-day conference; Expert Tracks, hosted by leading personnel working on content, technology, and research, will explore vertical market sectors such as media, arts, entertainment, healthcare, education, and enterprise solutions; the VRackathon will see VR experts tackle technical challenges set by companies and organizations; a CineMart will feature a jury of VR film and technology leaders who will debate projects looking for finance and distribution; and the Church of VR will showcase the finest VR content. VR Days Europe will also feature an exhibition and the Halo Awards, which will honor leading AR, VR, and MR projects.

“The use of augmented and virtual reality products and solutions is already playing a significant role in the AV business for both our exhibitors and attendees,” said Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. “There is much to learn and much to get excited about. It’s vital that ISE is able to provide a platform for companies and individuals that are keen to understand the current state of the art, what’s available today, and what’s coming in the future. VR Days has an unrivalled position to help us deliver this and one that we are proud to be involved with and help to develop.”

Tickets for VR Days Europe are now available online, more detail on www.vrdays.co.