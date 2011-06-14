- Harris for Florida Institute of Technology
- Harris Corporation is deploying a campus-wide digital out-of-home (DOOH) network to help deliver information to students and faculty at Florida Institute of Technology (FIT) -- a Tier 1 ranked university with approximately 9,000 students.
- FIT developed the DOOH network to simplify how various departments communicate on the campus, including dining hall menus and general information. The university expects to deploy nearly 100 signs that deliver targeted content to elevators, lobbies, walkways and other commons areas.
- The Harris DOOH solution, powered by the Harris® InfoCaster™ DOOH suite, provides FIT with a comprehensive creation, network management and content playout system offering a flexible toolset and automated capabilities for multiple users and departments.
- “A variety of content owners and producers from across the campus were looking to simplify the way they delivered news, entertainment and information to the public,” said Jody Bagdonas, associate director of instructional technologies at FIT. “The Harris digital out-of-home solution pulls data sources from the university’s central content management system as entered by various departments, such as menu board information for dining services. We wanted each department to use their existing data entry methods and then repurpose that data on the signage system.”
- Bagdonas noted that the Harris InfoCaster creation system offered the highest-quality HD graphics of all the systems evaluated. InfoCaster also enables those using the system to flexibly integrate video into unusual screen regions, and add visual enhancements such as side borders. He also noted that the InfoCaster network management system enhances the ability to target content to specific signs or screen zones.
- “Harris’ broadcast heritage delivers HD-quality graphics and flexibilities that allow us to add stunning visuals and unique video elements, making our signs and layouts look and feel a lot more dynamic,” Bagdonas said. “There is an ease of use to the overall system, and the Harris training and support staff was instrumental in getting us up to speed quickly in these early stages.”
- Bagdonas expects that with the 14 dining hall menu boards now live, the next phase will concentrate on bringing campus news, entertainment and other information to walkways and commons areas. He noted that the ability to quickly introduce fresh content is useful for security alerts and other emergency information, while reducing the time, labor and resources spent on producing and posting paper flyers around campus for various events.
- Future possibilities, according to Bagdonas, include automated student services via interactive kiosks; and the deployment of Harris® Punctuate™ business software for advertising and network monetization.
- In broadcast communications, Harris offers products, systems and services that provide interoperable workflow solutions for broadcast, cable, satellite and out-of-home networks. The Harris ONE™ solution brings together highly integrated and cost-effective products that enable advanced media workflows for emerging content delivery business models.
