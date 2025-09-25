How University of Alabama Connects Technology with Community

With over 39,000 students, the University of Alabama is recognized for its research initiatives and commitment to innovation across various disciplines. Alabama initiated the construction of the $40 million Smart Communities and Innovation Building (SCIB), a facility designed to serve as a hub for transportation research and sustainable mobility solutions, where an eye-popping Nanolumens video wall captivates visitors.

[Check Out the Largest LED Wall in the Middle East]

The $40 million Smart Communities and Innovation Building (SCIB) was designed to serve as a hub for transportation research and sustainable mobility solutions. This building is home to key partners, including the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), the Alabama Transportation Institute (ATI), local traffic engineering entities and the Alabama Mobility and Power Center.

Central to the SCIB’s design was the vision to create an impactful and memorable experience for visitors and students. The top floor, in particular, was envisioned as a dynamic space that reflects the innovative spirit of the programs it houses. When visitors arrive, they are greeted by a spacious, light-filled lobby overlooking a courtyard, an area specifically designed to make a lasting impression. Inspired by similar installations, SCIB leadership proposed a curved LED video wall that would anchor the space visually and symbolically.

To bring that vision to life, the University of Alabama collaborated with Flynn Design Services and Davis Architectural to integrate the display into the building’s architecture. Their plan involved sealing six upper-story windows to make room for a 55-foot concave LED video wall stretching the length of the lobby. After evaluating multiple manufacturers, the team selected Nanolumens for its ability to provide a true curved display solution that was both visually seamless and cost-effective.

“We met with two manufacturers,” said Trevor Flynn, CTS-D, owner and principal architect for Flynn Design Services. “One had proposed a faceted curve solution, which is essentially flat panels arranged to simulate a curve. Not only did that lack the smooth aesthetic we wanted, but it was more expensive. Nanolumens offered a better alternative with actual curved panels. They proposed using their NixelFlex curved panels for the center of the wall and NixelRigid panels on the sides. That hybrid solution gave us the continuous curve we needed without exceeding the budget.”

The result was an immersive digital installation that immediately captures attention and reflects the building’s technological sophistication. From early design renderings to structural planning, the project was meticulously coordinated to ensure the display’s structural and visual integration. The LED wall has become a powerful visual anchor for the SCIB, highlighting its mission to accelerate innovation and connect technology with community impact.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Flynn praised the experience of working with Nanolumens, noting the technical expertise that contributed to the project’s success. “Dan [Rossborough, director, strategic projects] from Nanolumens was invaluable. He helped us plan for everything, including power, data, structure and even the exact curve radius. Nanolumens’ documentation was so precise, and the 3D Revit models were some of the best I’ve ever worked with. I’ve actually used their models on other projects where we had to specify different vendors just because Nanolumens’ tools were that much better.”

Having worked with Nanolumens for over a decade, Flynn expressed confidence in the outcome. “ESB Group handled the installation, so when we came back for the follow-up visit, everything was flawless. The system was running smoothly and the university team was already creating and managing content like pros. That kind of result speaks for itself.”