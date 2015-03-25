Herman Announces Distribution Partnership with ATX Networks

- Herman Pro AV has partnered with ATX Networks to provide integrated IPTV digital video solutions for private video networks. ATX Networks’ UCrypt gateways, VersAtivePro transcoders, DigiVu/DigiVu II encoders, and SimplifIPTV middleware provide the capability to ingest content from a variety of sources to deliver HD IPTV channels encrypted using approved Digital Rights Management software.
- "I am excited about the opportunity to work with Herman Pro AV to expand ATX’s digital video solutions into the AV integration markets," said Tim Buck, director of channel distribution for ATX Networks. "Herman brings us the opportunity to partner with their long-term business relationships that serve many of the verticals utilizing digital video solutions for IPTV and other types of digital deployments."
- ATX provides unique, cost-effective solutions to fit the evolving needs of digital video providers, enabling advanced services such as digital video, IPTV, transcoding, streaming content and multichannel encoding. Under the new partnership, Herman Pro AV will distribute ATX Networks’ products across the continental U.S.
- "The ATX product line provides us with the ability to provide new technologies & economical solutions to our customers and the industry," said Jeffrey Wolf, executive VP at Herman. "We are excited to partner with ATX Networks for both its innovation and the range of excellent products it provides to meet the needs of our customers."