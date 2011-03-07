Hublot Selects C-nario for Stores

Tel Aviv, Israel--Hublot, the Swiss watchmaker, has selected C-nario's digital signage platform — C-nario Messenger — to create a multi-screen synchronized solution for large video walls at Hublot's stores in Paris, France and New York City. Hublot plans to deploy video walls driven by C-nario's software at Hublot's additional 26 stores worldwide.
- Hublot's Paris store.
- "The new video walls in our stores help us present our watches in a very attractive way," said Ion Schiau, international retail manager for Hublot. "The high quality display creates a magnificent atmosphere that is felt throughout the shopping experience."
- The project at Hublot's store in Paris was conducted by APIA Solutions, a French company specializing in digital media and interactivity in point-of-sale environments. The integrator in New York was Media Services Worldwide, a U.S. provider of design, integration and installation services.
- Both video walls, in Paris and New York, display Hublot's Web TV live streaming, high quality synchronized video clips of Hublot's watches and brand animations. The displays are centrally managed from Geneva, Switzerland, using C-nario Messenger's innovative web tools.
- Although located inside the store, the video walls are clearly visible to passers-by, attracting visitors to enter the shop.
- At the Paris store, C-nario Messenger runs on two HP Z Workstations powered by Intel Xeon processors. In New York, it runs on a player assembled by Media Services Worldwide that is powered by the Intel Core i7 processor. Both systems include AMD graphic cards.
- "Hublot is known globally for its highest quality products, and as such carefully selects its suppliers," said Tamir Ginat, C-nario's CEO. "Hublot's decision to base the display at its stores on C-nario's platform is testament to the superb quality of our solution."